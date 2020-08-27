NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The global in situ hybridization (ISH) market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer and awareness of companion diagnostics test are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of skilled professionals poses a challenge to ISH market.

• By consumables type, the kits & reagents accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the ISH market.



The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. The rise in government and private funding in life sciences and cancer research, the increasing number of reagent rental agreements, and the application of innovative technologies and methodologies in the fields of tissue and in vitro diagnostics are expected to drive the growth of the ISH consumables market during the forecast period.

• By technology type, the FISH segment accounted for the largest share of the ISH market.



Based on technology, the ISH market is segmented broadly into fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH).This segment accounted for the largest share of the global ISH market in 2019.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for FISH kits and assays in CDx for cancer diagnostics, chromosomal abnormalities, and infectious diseases.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the ISH market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, The economic growth in the countries of this region, its large population base, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in the standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives, and awareness regarding the use of tissue diagnostic tests (including ISH) are the major factors driving market growth in the APAC

North America: the largest share of the ISH market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the ISH market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the ISH market in the US, rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of companion diagnostic assay kits.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs- 20%, Managers - 55%

• By Region— North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, RoW- 10%



The ISH market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Abbott Laboratories(US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), BioGenex Laboratories (US), Genemed Biotechnologies (US), Bio-techne Corporation (US), Biocare Medical (US), and Bio SB (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Abcam (UK), PerkinElmer (US), QIAGEN N.V (Netherlands), and Merck KGaA (Germany), OpGen (US), Creative Bioarray (US), ZytoVision (Germany), BioCat GmbH (Germany), and Enzo Biochem (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the ISH market based on region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW), product (consumables, instruments, and software), application (Cancer diagnostics, cytology, infectious disease diagnostics, neuroscience, and immunology), and end-user (hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the ISH market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the ISH market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



