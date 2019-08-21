The global in-store analytics market at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast periodGlobal In-store Analytics Market: About this market

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This in-store analytics market analysis considers sales from customer management, merchandising analysis, in-store operations, supply chain management, strategy, and planning. Our analysis also considers the sales of in-store analytics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the customer management segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as customer data visualization, information management, predictive modeling, and customer segmentation will play a significant role in customer management segment to maintain its market position. Also, our in-store analytics market report looks at factors such as growing demand for customer behavior insights, demand for in-store traffic and conversion rate data, and need for improving workforce productivity. However, uncertainties in the lack of a technically skilled workforce, stringent regulations, and booming e-commerce market may hamper the growth of the in-store analytics industry over the forecast period.

Global In-store Analytics Market: Overview

Growing demand for customer behavior insights

Customer behavior insights derived from in-store analytics solutions enable retailers to offer personalized customer experiences and increase customer loyalty. The customers' need and requirements are evolving with increasing personal and family income and growing consumer credit, which is encouraging the retailer to adopt in-store analytics solutions to analyze changing consumer demographics and behavior. In-store analytics help retailers to make appropriate strategic marketing decisions, achieve efficient customer retention, and develop brand equity. Thus, the demand for customer behavior insight capabilities will lead to the expansion of the global in-store analytics market at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period.

Emergence of big data in the retail sector

Big data analytics solutions can process large data sets to drive meaningful insights and provide a seamless shopping experience to customers in brick-and-mortar stores. These can help the retailers analyze large data sets to derive actionable and strategic insights for effective customer engagement and tackle the rising competition from e-retail. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global in-store analytics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-store analytics manufacturers, that include Inpixon, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, TDK Corp.

Also, the in-store analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

