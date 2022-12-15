NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Indoor DAS Market Overview



The global indoor DAS market is projected to reach $17.16 billion by 2031 from $5.79 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11.66% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the indoor DAS market is expected to be driven by increasing mobile data traffic, the growing need for enhanced cellular capacity in public venues, the increasing need for improved coverage in buildings, and the growing demand for enterprise mobility.



Market Lifecycle Stage



Latest advancements in telecom technology are driving the indoor DAS industry into a new era.Buildings are now being equipped with the latest indoor wireless solutions to meet the growing demand for improved coverage and enhanced capacity indoors.



With indoor DAS vendors working together with telecom operators to develop, test, and launch new indoor DAS solutions across the globe, the indoor DAS market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years during the forecast period.



The indoor DAS market is in a transformation phase, with end users moving from legacy (2G/3G/4G) indoor DAS solutions to 5G indoor DAS solutions and from non-open radio access network (O-RAN) solutions to O-RAN solutions.Moreover, the penetration levels of 5G telecom technology have witnessed a significant increase across the major markets over the past few years (2020-2022).



Much of this can be attributed to the growing collaboration between carriers and their partners in the telecom ecosystem and concerted efforts by governments across the globe toward bringing a digital transformation in their respective countries.



Impact



The indoor DAS market is driven by several factors, such as growing user demand for enhanced indoor network coverage and capacity, surging mobile data traffic due to the increasing popularity of video content-based mobile applications among the users, and advancements in indoor wireless networks related telecom technologies.



Indoor DAS solution providers/vendors are working toward the development of advanced indoor DAS solutions through significant investment in research and development (R&D) and partnerships with other key stakeholders in the indoor DAS ecosystem. With rapidly rising demand for reliable indoor network coverage across commercial as well as residential buildings, indoor DAS solutions are likely to witness a considerable increase in their demand during the review period.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application Type

â€¢ Commercial Building

â€¢ Hospitality

â€¢ Government

â€¢ Healthcare

â€¢ Educational Institute

â€¢ Manufacturing and Warehouse

â€¢ Transportation

â€¢ Sport Venues

â€¢ Residential



Among all application types, the commercial building segment dominated the indoor DAS market in 2021. Much of this dominance can be attributed to the growing demand for fast and reliable indoor wireless coverage across commercial spaces, such as offices and shopping centers.



Segmentation 2: by Solution Type

â€¢ Hardware

o Antenna Nodes/Radio Nodes

o Donor Antenna

o Bidirectional Amplifiers

o Radio Units

o Head-End Units

o Others

â€¢ Services

o Installation Services

o Pre-Sales Services

o Post-Installation Services



Of the two solution types, i.e., hardware and services, the hardware segment dominated the indoor DAS market, owing to the high cost of indoor DAS solutions. However, with the launch of non-ORAN solutions and 5G indoor DAS solutions in the next couple of years (2023-2024), the services segment is expected to witness faster growth as compared to the hardware segment in the coming years during the forecast period.



Segmentation 3: by Distribution System Type

â€¢ Active

â€¢ Passive

â€¢ Hybrid



The hybrid DAS segment dominated the indoor DAS market in 2021. Hybrid DAS solutions are capable of meeting the user demands for improved coverage and capacity in a cost-effective way as compared to the other two distribution system types, i.e., active and passive DAS.



Segmentation 4: by Business Model

â€¢ Carrier

â€¢ Enterprise

â€¢ Neutral Host



Based on the business model, the carrier segment generated the highest revenues in 2021; however, owing to the benefits of the significant reduction in capital expenditure (CapEx) related to indoor DAS infrastructure for carriers offered in the neutral host business model, the netural host segment is expected to register a faster growth as compared to other business models during the review period.



Segmentation 5: by User Facility Type

â€¢ >500K sq. ft.

â€¢ 200K-500K sq. ft.

â€¢



<200k sq.="" ft.="">Among all user facility types, the more than 500K sq. ft. (>500K sq. ft.) segment dominated the indoor DAS market in 2021, owing to the proliferation of indoor DAS solutions in buildings/venues with large floor space.



Segmentation 6: by Signal Source

â€¢ Off-Air Antennas

â€¢ Base Transceiver Station

â€¢ Small Cells



On the basis of the signal source, the indoor DAS market has been segmented into off-air antennas, base transceiver stations, and small cells.The base transceiver station segment dominated the indoor DAS market in 2021 and is likely to continue doing so during the forecast period.



However, the small cells segment is expected to register a faster growth as compared to the other two signal sources, primarily owing to the cost-effective indoor coverage solutions offered by small cells.



Segmentation 7: by Region

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ U.K.

â€¢ China

â€¢ Asia-Pacific and Japan

â€¢ Rest-of-the-World



North America dominated the global indoor DAS market in 2021.Increasing penetration of indoor DAS solutions in public venues, growing demand for smooth and reliable network coverage across commercial as well as residential buildings, and the presence of leading global indoor DAS solution providers in the region are some of the major factors responsible for the dominance of North America region in the global indoor DAS market.



However, it is China that is expected to register faster growth during the forecast period as compared to other regions covered within the scope of this report, owing to the large-scale deployments of indoor DAS solutions, increasing R&D, and growing number of validation tests for advanced indoor DAS solutions conducted by indoor DAS solution providers in partnership/collaboration with leading telecom operators in the country.



Recent Developments in the Indoor DAS Market



â€¢ In November 2021, JMA Wireless and Kyocera Corporation announced an agreement to jointly develop a 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system.

â€¢ In August 2021, SOLiD was selected by BAI Communications to provide DAS solutions in the London Underground.

â€¢ In July 2021, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited successfully deployed its ComFlex Pro solution for helping 3 Hong Kong, a mobile network operator, with the expansion and deepening of its 5G indoor network coverage.

â€¢ In October 2020, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited started various open-radio access network (O-RAN) technology validation and trials with leading operators across the regions of Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Australia, and more.

â€¢ In February 2019, CommScope Inc. and INWIT entered into a collaboration agreement aimed at the enhancement of mobile connectivity solutions in busy venues and historical landmarks of Italy. As per the agreement, the former installed its fully digital cloud-RAN (C-RAN) antenna systems for several multi-operator projects across Italy.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the indoor DAS market:

â€¢ Increasing Mobile Data Traffic

â€¢ Growing Need for Enhanced Cellular Capacity in Public Venues

â€¢ Increasing Need for Improved Coverage in Buildings

â€¢ Growing Demand for Enterprise Mobility



Following are the limitations for the indoor DAS market:

â€¢ Design and Deployment of Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems

â€¢ Complexities Associated with Upgradation of Existing DAS Deployments



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The growing usage of video content-based mobile applications and increasing demand for fast and reliable mobile networks across all building types are some of the primary factors expected to boost the growth of the indoor DAS market. To serve the coverage and capacity needs of the end users in a digitally connected world, indoor DAS solution providers are working on the development of innovative indoor wireless coverage solutions based on advancements in cloud solutions and telecom technologies.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The indoor DAS market is growing at a significant pace and holds enormous opportunities for market players.Some of the strategies covered in this segment are product launches, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, and investments.



The companiesâ€™ preferred strategy has been product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the global indoor DAS market.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the indoor DAS market analyzed and profiled in the study include indoor DAS solution providers that develop, validate, and market indoor DAS solutions.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the indoor DAS market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The top three market players leading the indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market include CommScope Inc., SOLiD, and Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd. These accounted for around 55% of the market share in 2021, while the remaining players in the market captured around 45% of the market share.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

â€¢ CommScope Inc.

â€¢ Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

â€¢ Corning Incorporated

â€¢ Zinwave

â€¢ Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd.

â€¢ Fujitsu

â€¢ Mavenir Systems, Inc.

â€¢ Airspan Networks Inc.

â€¢ SOLiD

â€¢ JMA Wireless

â€¢ Boingo Wireless



Other related companies in the indoor DAS ecosystem are:

â€¢ Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson)

â€¢ Nokia Corporation

â€¢ ZTE Corporation

â€¢ Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

â€¢ Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).



Countries Covered

â€¢ North America

â€¢ U.S.

â€¢ Canada

â€¢ Mexico

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Germany

â€¢ France

â€¢ Spain

â€¢ Rest-of-Europe

â€¢ U.K.

â€¢ China

â€¢ Asia-Pacific and Japan

â€¢ Japan

â€¢ India

â€¢ Malaysia

â€¢ Indonesia

â€¢ Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

â€¢ Rest-of-the-World



