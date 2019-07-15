NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial biomass boiler is used in biomass heat and power plants or cogeneration plants to combust agricultural residue and wooden biomass. This industrial biomass boiler market analysis considers sales from end-users including biorefineries, pulp and paper, sugar mills, rice mills, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of industrial biomass boiler in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the biorefineries segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel from the transportation sector will play a significant role in the biorefineries segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global industrial biomass boiler market report looks at factors such as capacity additions in sugar, rice, biorefinery, and pulp and paper industries, increasing power tariffs for industries and benefits of CHP, and increasing government support for renewable energy, including biomass power. However, the requirement of minor modifications for converting coal or thermal power plants into biomass power plants, high logistics costs and underdeveloped supply chain for biomass feedstock, and high operational and maintenance costs of biomass power plants may hamper the growth of the industrial biomass boiler industry over the forecast period.

Capacity additions in sugar, rice, biorefinery, and pulp and paper industries



A significant amount of agricultural residue and wooden biomass is produced from rice, biorefinery, and pulp and paper industries. This can be used as fuel in biomass plants. The capacity addition of these industries will generate more agricultural residue and wooden biomass, which can be later used in biomass plants. This will lead to the expansion of the global industrial biomass boiler market at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period.



The growing use of pre-treated wooden biomass



There is an increase in the use of pre-treated wooden biomass in biomass power plants as it is easily available. The easy availability of high-quality wooden-biomass increases the adoption of industrial biomass boilers. This is identified as one of the upcoming industrial biomass boiler market trends, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global industrial biomass boiler market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial biomass boiler manufacturers, that include ANDRITZ AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., General Electric Co., Thermax Ltd., and Valmet Corp.



Also, the industrial biomass boiler market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



