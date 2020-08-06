The Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market is expected to grow by $ 158.30 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the industrial clutches and brakes market and it is poised to grow by $ 158.30 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial clutches and brakes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for higher capacity conveyor drives, technology-driven improvement in friction system and rising need for industrial automation.

The industrial clutches and brakes market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The industrial clutches and brakes market is segmented as below:

By Product

Mechanical friction clutches and brakes

Electromagnetic clutches and brakes

Over-running and heavy-duty clutches and brakes

Other clutches and brakes

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA



This study identifies the increasing need for miniaturization of clutches and brakes as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial clutches and brakes market growth during the next few years. Also, growing requirement for customized clutches and brakes and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial clutches and brakes market covers the following areas:

Industrial clutches and brakes market sizing

Industrial clutches and brakes market forecast

Industrial clutches and brakes market industry analysis



