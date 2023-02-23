NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System Market size is expected to reach $57.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422481/?utm_source=PRN

In order to help battle fires before they start and limit their damage to lives and property, commercial and industrial kitchens and food production plants have fire prevention equipment and fire detection management systems installed. However, industrial food processing plants are subject to fire disasters that might lead to irreparable loss of life or property because they employ high-energy cooking equipment.

Commercial kitchens and food processing facilities that carry out cooking operations in the Industrial cooking fire protection system industry employ equipment designed for commercial usage that burns hydrocarbons and generates a significant quantity of heat or energy. Commercial cooking supplies in the industrial cooking fire protection system include deep-fat fryers, industrial oil cookers, and other machinery.

Commercial kitchens and food processing facilities have fire prevention and detection management systems built to support fighting fires before they start and lessen their effect on lives and property. However, high-energy cooking equipment used in industrial food processing facilities makes them vulnerable to fire mishaps that might result in irreparable loss of life or property.

Commercial-sized cooking equipment that burns hydrocarbons and produces a considerable quantity of heat or energy is used in commercial kitchens and food processing facilities that conduct cooking activities. Deep fat fryers, industrial oil cookers, ovens, and other equipment are a few commercial cooking tools utilized in food processing facilities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has considerably influenced the market growth for industrial cooking fire prevention systems. This was the outcome of a significant effect on key supply chain actors. However, over the projected period and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is anticipated that rising public awareness of the dangers of cooking fires and substantial government restrictions will positively affect market development. Most restaurants and hotels had to shut down permanently or temporarily due to the limitations imposed by afflicted countries. The COVID-19 pandemic also caused several challenges for the market, including a shortage of qualified workers and project delays or cancellations due to partial or total lockdowns worldwide. All of these elements had a detrimental impact on the market expansion.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing use of water MIST systems

The foam-based fire prevention system is a collection of aqueous solution-derived air-filled bubbles. Compared to other flammable liquids, it is less dense. In order to avoid fires while excluding air and cooling the fuel, this foam-based technology is primarily utilized to create a cohesive floating blanket atop flammable and combustible liquids. Through the suppression of the creation of flammable gases, this technology also aids in the prevention of re-ignition. Additionally, it adheres to the surfaces by offering defense against nearby flames. Because of this, their demand is expanding so quickly on the market.

Expansion of the hotel sector

The constantly expanding hospitality sector globally is one of the key reasons for propelling the industrial kitchen fire prevention systems market. Businesses (groups, individuals, or partnerships) in the hospitality industry provide lodging and cooked meals, snacks, or drinks for customers to eat directly. It also covers companies that market related goods. The hotel and eating market comprise both services since the same company typically offers them. Because of this, their demand is expanding so quickly on the market.

Market Restraining Factors

Heavy investments in implementation and maintenance

The companies must invest a significant amount in installing fire protection systems. Due to the increasing number of fire accidents, fire safety providers are making continuous advancements in the existing solution & and are also introducing the latest technologies and products. The investment of large amounts by the manufacturing companies is raising the purchasing costs of these solutions for private & government agencies. This would restrict such enterprises to adopt fire hydrants which may hamper the growth of the fire hydrant market over the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook

Based on product type, the industrial cooking fire protection system market is divided into fire alarm type and detector type. Fire alarm-type segment generated the highest revenue share in the market in 2021. A fire alarm system's main function is to alert us to a situation so that we can take the necessary safety measures to protect the public, our workers, and ourselves. A remote signal system that might notify the fire brigade through a central station may also be included in the fire alarm system.

Connectivity Outlook

Based on connectivity, the industrial cooking fire protection system market is classified into wired and wireless. The wireless segment in 2021 accounted for a substantial share of the industrial cooking fire protection market. The adoption of fire prevention systems for industrial cooking is primarily motivated by the fast expansion of food production and processing facilities, and the legal framework for industrial safety further fuels it. As a result, fire alarm systems with wireless, automated, and small designs that suit most industrial floor plans and adhere to standards established by regulatory organizations like the NFPA are expected to become increasingly popular.

End Use Outlook

Based on end use, the industrial cooking fire protection system market is classified into restaurants & hotels, food & beverages, and others. The restaurants and hotels segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in 2021. Living standards and habits have evolved along with increased urbanization and rising personal discretionary income. As a result, consumers increasingly choose to eat and party out more often. Due to the rapid expansion of upscale eateries, there is an increasing need for industrial kitchen fire prevention systems.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the industrial cooking fire protection system market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region contributed the majority of the revenue share in 2021. Commercial cooking facilities in the area are equipped with cutting-edge fire prevention systems that raise the alert as soon as smoke, or an oil buildup that might start a fire is detected. The rising number of food processing facilities in the United States is driving North America's industrial cooking fire protection system market. In addition, the United States' strong regulatory requirements maintained by organizations and governmental bodies to avoid fire incidents in industrial cooking areas fuel this industry.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls International PLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Halma PLC, Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Hochiki Corporation, and NITTAN Company, Limited.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product Type

Fire Alarm Type

Detector Type

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By End Use

Restaurants & Hotels

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson Controls International PLC

Carrier Global Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Halma PLC

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Hochiki Corporation

NITTAN Company, Limited

Unique Offerings

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422481/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker