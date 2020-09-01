NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global Industrial films market is estimated to be USD 39.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 49.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, technological advancements, and growing demand for these resins in the Asia Pacific and Europe. Industrial films are largely used in the agriculture industry. The increasing use of agricultural films and the rising construction activities is driving the industrial films market. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the Industrial films market.



Agriculture segment is expected to lead the Industrial films market during the forecast period.

The agriculture industry will continue to lead the Industrial films market, , accounting for a share of 25.7% of the overall market, in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the increasing demand for food, decreasing arable land, and the need for water and energy preservation. It has led to the development of advanced cultivation methods that can increase crop productivity and resist climatic changes.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for Industrial films.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Industrial films market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of industrial films in the automotive, agriculture, construction, and industrial packaging industries in countries such as India, Indonesia, China, and Thailand have led to an increased demand for Industrial films in the Asia Pacific region.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C Level- 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others - 25%

• By Region- North America- 40%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 30%, Middle East – 2%, and South America - 8%



The industrial films market comprises major solution providers, such as Saint-Gobain (France), Berry Global group (US), SKC Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Toray (Japan), and Eastman (US), DSM-RKW SE (Germany) and 3M (US) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the fatty alcohols market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the industrial films market based on composition, chemistry,application and technology, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the industrial films market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in industrial films market

• A list of VOC regulations driving the market in key countries and regions

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for industrial films

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments



