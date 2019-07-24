NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Industrial gases refer to group of elemental and chemical gases used in industrial applications. This industrial gases market analysis considers sales from merchant liquid distribution, tonnage distribution, and cylinder and packaged distribution. Our analysis also considers the sales of industrial gases in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the merchant liquid distribution segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as cost effectiveness and wide usage will play a significant role in the merchant liquid distribution segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global industrial gases market for glass industry report also looks at factors such as augmented demand for glass from construction industry, expanding glass packaging industry, and the flourishing global automotive industry. However, presence of stringent environmental regulations governing industrial gases production, availability of substitutes for glass, complexity related to industrial gas logistics and handling systems may hamper the growth of the industrial gases market over the forecast period.

Major industrial gases are used in manufacturing glass such as oxygen, sulfur dioxide, krypton, silane, carbon dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, and hydrogen. These glasses are used as windows for commercial and residential construction. This demand for glass from construction industry will lead to the expansion of the global industrial gases market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



The glass manufacturing industry uses recycled glass as a raw material in glass manufacturing process. The use of recycled gas helps in reducing emission of CO2, reduces the production costs involved, and minimizes the glass content in landfills. This process is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of few players, the global industrial gases market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial gases companies, that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., L'Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH and SOL Group.



Also, the industrial gases market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

