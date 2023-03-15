The Global Industrial Hose Market is forecast to grow by $2,592.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Hose Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the industrial hose market and is forecast to grow by $2,592.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial hose market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for PVC, rising construction projects globally, and rising demand for vehicles.

The industrial hose market is segmented as below:

By Application

Oil and gas

Chemicals

Food and beverages

Automotive

Others

By Material

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl chloride

Silicone

Rubber

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the rising demand for hydraulic rubber hoses in the agriculture sector as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial hose market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for industrial hose in china and product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial hose market covers the following areas:

Industrial hose market sizing

Industrial hose market forecast

Industrial hose market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial hose market vendors that include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Flexaust Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hose Master LLC, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kuriyama of America Inc., Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Pacific Echo Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Salem Republic Rubber Co., Semperit AG Holding, Smiths Group Plc, Sun Flow Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, Trelleborg AB, and UIP International Inc. Also, the industrial hose market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

