The Global Industrial Indoor Overhead Cranes Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the period 2018-2022.

About Industrial Indoor Overhead Cranes



An industrial indoor overhead crane is used in industrial environments as an overhead crane consists of parallel runways with a traveling bridge spanning the gap.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global industrial indoor overhead cranes market to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the period 2018-2022.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial indoor overhead cranes market for 2018-2022.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Industrial Indoor Overhead Cranes Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Key vendors

• Eilbeck Cranes

• GH Crane & Components

• GORBEL

• KITO

• Konecranes

• Mazzella Companies



Market driver

• Increasing capital investment in oil and gas storage

Market challenge

• Lack of skilled and qualified crane operators

Market trend

• Advances in crane inspection technology

