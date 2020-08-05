The Global Industrial Media Converters Market is expected to grow by $ 73.24 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Media Converters Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the industrial media converters market and it is poised to grow by $ 73.24 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial media converters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ease of installation in existing cabling infrastructure, ability to resist electromagnetic interference, and increasing adoption of fiber optics in industrial communication systems.

The industrial media converters market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial media converters market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Process industry

Discrete industry

By Geographic Landscapess

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America



This study identifies an increasing need for monitoring media converters as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial media converters market growth during the next few years. Also, the usage of hardened media converters and the emergence of power over ethernet in media converters will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377567/?utm_source=PRN



