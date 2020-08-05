The Global Industrial Media Converters Market is expected to grow by $ 73.24 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period
Aug 05, 2020, 11:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Media Converters Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the industrial media converters market and it is poised to grow by $ 73.24 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial media converters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ease of installation in existing cabling infrastructure, ability to resist electromagnetic interference, and increasing adoption of fiber optics in industrial communication systems.
The industrial media converters market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The industrial media converters market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Process industry
Discrete industry
By Geographic Landscapess
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
South America
This study identifies an increasing need for monitoring media converters as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial media converters market growth during the next few years. Also, the usage of hardened media converters and the emergence of power over ethernet in media converters will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial media converters market covers the following areas:
Industrial media converters market sizing
Industrial media converters market forecast
Industrial media converters market industry analysis
