An industrial oven plays a strategic role in multiple high-tech industries such as electronics and chemicals, and others It is used to cure exotic materials in the laboratory so that ultra-light and super-strong materials can be processed, bake sand cores in the foundry to develop modern castings, mass-produce delightful pastries at commercial bakeries, preheat metals and other materials for anti-corrosion coatings, and function as diffusion furnaces for semiconductors used in computers.
The global industrial ovens market was valued at $8,469 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $12,897 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. The food production & processing segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is projected to continue to dominate the market throughout the analysis period.
Industrial batch ovens are generally used for drying/heating/baking/roasting/curing/ageing of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food products, PVC, plastics, dyes, paints, painted equipment, PCB, paper pulp, compound, tobacco, abrasives, powder coating, asbestos, footwear, and various other products. These industrial ovens are provided with vertical hot air or cross air flow system to maintain a uniform temperature. Heat is generated by means of electric, infrared heaters, steam, thermic fluid, oil or gas fired system, and other sources.
The global industrial ovens market is segmented on the basis of product, process, heating medium, end-user industry, and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into curing, baking, drying, and reflow ovens. On the basis of process, it is bifurcated into batch and continuous. Depending on heating medium, the market is categorized into electric heat, fuel- & gas-fired, infrared heaters, and others. The end-user industries analyzed in this study are food production & processing, chemical processing, electricals & electronics, automotive & aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major players profiled in the report are as follows:
ASC Process Systems
Harper International
Eastman manufacturing ltd.
Rowan Technologies
Wisconsin Oven Corporation.
JPW Ovens & Furnaces
Davron Technologies
Grieve Corporation
JLS Ovens
Steelman Industries, Inc.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial ovens market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.
It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.
Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Curing Ovens
Baking Ovens
Drying Ovens
Reflow Ovens
Others
By Process
Batch
Continuous
By Heating Medium
Electric Heat
Fuel- & Gas-fired
Infrared Heaters
Others
By End-user Industry
Food Production & Processing
Chemical Processing
Electricals & Electronics
Automotive & Aerospace
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Spain
UK
Italy
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
OTHER KEY PLAYERS*
Ali S.p.A
Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.
The Middleby Corporation
Alto-Shaam, Inc.
Edward Don & Company
Fujimak Corporation
Avantco Equipment
Hobart Corporation
*These players are not profiled in this report.
