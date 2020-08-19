NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025.



The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market size is to cross $69 billion by 2025, growing at a promising rate. Market growth can be contributed to the growing prevalence of workplace-related accidents and injuries across the globe. Globally, numerous accidents and injuries happen primarily caused due to falling objects, chemical reactions, and unhygienic working conditions. Accidents have increased globally at construction sites, mining, and electric shocks in the electrical, industrial sector. Approximately 40% of workers suffer from such fatalities in the industrial workplace worldwide. Therefore, the growing incidence of disease burden globally, followed by growing unmet needs for hygiene and safety protection, is expected to drive the market.



The spread of COVID-19 has hit operations in several industries, including construction, mining, automotive, oil & gas, and electronic & semiconductor. Industrial protective clothing and equipment used in such industries have a low demand due to the shutdown of operations since the outbreak of the virus. However, safety gear such as masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, aprons, lab coats, coveralls, and a few other protective clothing and equipment are expected to observe an increase in demand during COVID-19 restrictions.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial protective clothing and equipment market during the forecast period:

• Demand from Small Countries

• Demand for Comfortable and High-Performance Clothing

• Development of Smart Technology



The study considers the present scenario of the industrial protective clothing and equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market Segmentation

The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market research report includes a detailed segmentation by protection, material, product, durability, end-users, and geography. Industrial protective clothing and equipment are an essential element of the overall worker safety control strategy, primarily in construction, chemical, mining, oil & gas, and healthcare industries. The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market is highly competitive, with multiple players delivering a diverse range of protection goods. The increased stringency to implement safety practices and follow standard operating procedures government and safety regulatory authorities such as OSHA, NIOSH, NFPA, NPS has increased the demand for protective clothing and equipment. The market is expected to observe an increase in demand from APAC, Europe, and North America; however, the demand from MEA and Latin America is expected to grow gradually. In terms of application, the market is covered under two major segments: industrial protective clothing and industrial protective equipment.



The industrial protective equipment market consists of several safety devices, including face, head, hand, and foot protection gears. The face protection market is expected to grow at a healthier rate during the forecast period. Construction, healthcare mining, electronics and semiconductor, and other manufacturing industries are the major end-users of face protection devices.



The demand for face protection devices is witnessing a steep increase on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

The rising awareness and importance of employee safety has driven the protective goggles and glasses market. Similarly, the growing demand from manufacturing, automobile, electronics, and semiconductor industries has significantly affected the global face shield industry. With the increased safety regulations, the demand has increased and is expected to drive the demand for face shields.



The aramids market is expected to observe a healthier growth during the forecast period as the material is one of the major components used in the manufacturing of protective clothing. Automotive, construction, and military end-users are witnessing a high demand for lightweight and strong fiber material protective clothing, which is expected to fuel the demand for aramid fiber material in the market. APAC, Europe, and North America are expected to emerge as the major contributors to the growth of the industrial protective clothing market size.



The introduction of government regulations to provide personal protective anti-ballistic gears in the defense industry is likely to drive the growth of the polyolefins market during the forecast period. Polyolefins have many properties such as lightweight and high strength to weight ratio, which are expected to drive the growth of the market in several application end-users, including defense, mechanical, and others in protective clothing.



Segmentation by Protection

• Industrial Protective Clothing

• Face Protection

• Foot Protection

• Head Protection

• Hand Protection

• Others

Segmentation by Material

• Aramid

• Polyolefins

• Poly Benzimidazole

• Others

Segmentation by Product

• Flame Retardant

• Chemical Protection

• Cleanroom Apparel

• Others

Segmentation by End-users

• Healthcare

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Products

• Others

Segmentation by Durability

• Durable

• Disposable



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The European industrial protective clothing & equipment market is expected to reach $21 billion by 2025. With the region's expanding legislation and guidance relating to safe garments, the region is expected to witness high consumer demand, thereby increasing sales. Market changes are likely to occur during 2020 and 2021, owing to fluctuations in supply and demand and a gradual decline in normal industry operations. Several countries are expected to raise the demand with the rise in exports, and business sales are expected to increase in the region. Glasses, helmets, facial covers, mouth, and dental caps, gowns, and suits are widely requested security clothing items. The decline in the manufacturing sector is likely to increase the demand for protective clothing and equipment.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Chile

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Turkey



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market share is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Improving global economic conditions is expected to fuel the growth of the market, making it attractive for the launch of new varieties. One of the key strategies implemented by market players includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for different application segments. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to changing needs. Key manufacturers are extending and expanding the product line-up in their business segments with the launch of several new safety apparel and accessories, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors.



Prominent Vendors

• 3M

• ARC Group

• Kimberly-Clark

• Honeywell

• MSA Safety

• Lakeland

• Alpha Pro Tech

• Ansell

• Sioen

• Bunzl

• Dräger



Other Prominent Vendors

• DuPont

• TenCate

• Gore

• Global Industrial

• Global Glove and Safety

• Mallory

• Total Safety

• DeWALT

• Momentum Group

• Wenaas

• Gateway Safety

• PBI Fabrics

• PIP Global

• Sanctum Workwear

• Alexandra

• ASATEX

• Bennett Safetywear

• Uno Martin Group

• Bulwark Protection

• Ballyclare

• Lindström

• JSP

• Delta Plus

• Cintas

• Encon Safety Products

• ERB Safety

• Ergodyne

• International Enviroguard

• HexArmor

• MCR Safety

• Ritmed

• NSA

• Pyramex

• Sellstrom



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the industrial protective clothing and equipment market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the industrial protective equipment market share?

3. Which material type/end-users/region is generating the largest revenue in the North America region?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the industrial protective clothing and equipment market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market trends?



