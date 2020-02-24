The Global Industrial Robotics Services Market is expected to grow by USD 10.94 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial Robotics Services Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global industrial robotics services market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.94 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on global industrial robotics services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surge in demand for industrial robots.In addition, technological innovations in industrial robotics services is anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial robotics services market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global industrial robotics services market is segmented as below:



Application:

Material Handling

Welding And Soldering

Assembly Line

Others



Service:

Engineering And Consulting

Installation And Commissioning

Robot Programming

Maintenance And Repair

Training



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global industrial robotics services market growth

This study identifies technological innovations in industrial robotics services as the prime reasons driving the global industrial robotics services market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global industrial robotics services market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global industrial robotics services market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp. and Yaskawa Electric Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





