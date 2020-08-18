The Global Industrial V-Belts Market is expected to grow by $ 545.24 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial V-Belts Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the industrial v-belts market and it is poised to grow by $ 545.24 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial v-belts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838947/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for automated material handling equipment, growth of industrial machinery in developing countries and increase in replacement activities.

The industrial v-belts market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial v-belts market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Material handling

• Industrial machinery

• Agricultural machinery

• Mining and minerals

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the developments in design and analysis technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial v-belts market growth during the next few years. Also, mechanization of agriculture and farm operations in developing economies and improvements in industrial V-belts will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial v-belts market covers the following areas:

• Industrial v-belts market sizing

• Industrial v-belts market forecast

• Industrial v-belts market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838947/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

