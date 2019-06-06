NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial wastewater treatment service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2024



The global industrial wastewater treatment service market is projected to reach USD 28.0 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 20.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as growth in the power generation sector, water intensive processes in the oil & gas, textile, and pulp & paper industries, and increasing rate of industrialization and urbanization. However, the fact that wastewater treatment is a very costly process and involves a huge amount of capital investment acts as the only major threat to this industry.



The operation & process control segment is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024

The operation & process control segment, by service type, is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, as this is the main process that generates industrial wastewater.The processes involved in an industry mostly determine the quality and quantity of wastewater generated.



Thus, if the process optimization happens actively and accurately, the requirement for maintenance & repair services of plants and related equipment would be minimized. Thus, the requirement for the maintenance & repair services segment would be comparatively lesser compared to the operation & process control segment during the forecast period.



The filtration segment, by treatment method, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024

The desalination segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, and the filtration segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.This is because filtration consists of UV filtration, which is a costly process compared to Chlorine and Ozone processes.



Chlorine and Ozone processes are fairly cost intensive, which, in turn, increase the cost of filtration.Filtration plays an important role in the natural treatment of industrial wastewater treatment as it is a basic treatment method.



Wastewater, which has been softened or treated through iron and manganese oxidation, requires filtration to remove floc created by coagulation or oxidation processes.Since industrial wastewater is subject to numerous dissolved particles and chemical salts and does not undergo natural filtration, it must be filtered to remove particles and impurities.



Such properties of filtration ensure that filtration would be the most effective and cost intensive treatment process in the coming time.



Asia Pacific: The largest industrial wastewater treatment service market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest industrial wastewater treatment service market by 2024.Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the major countries that are considered as the main industrial center points generating a large amount of industrial wastewater.



Over the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development.Also, the growth of the power generation sector in this region results in an increase in the wastewater generated, which, in turn, results in an increase in the industrial wastewater treatment service market.



The pulp & paper industry in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India is growing at a humongous rate, thereby driving the industrial wastewater treatment service market.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I- 60%, Tier II- 20%, and Tier III- 20%

• By Designation: C-Level- 55%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 15%



By Region: North America- 16%, Europe- 21%, Asia Pacific- 26%, the Middle East & Africa- 26%, and South America- 11%

Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2017. Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:



The global industrial wastewater treatment service market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the industrial wastewater treatment service market are Veolia (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Thermax Group (India), Ecolab (US), Pentair (UK), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), WOG Group (US), SWA Water Holdings (Australia), Aries Chemical (US), Terrapure Environmental (Canada), and Golder Associates (Canada).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global industrial wastewater treatment service market, by service type, treatment method, end-user, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the industrial wastewater treatment service market.



Why Buy this Report?

1. The report identifies and addresses the key market segments of industrial wastewater treatment services, which would help various stakeholders such as service providers, regulators, vendors, and industrial personnel to review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps wastewater treatment service providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.



