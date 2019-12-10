NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industry Check Valves Market: About this market

This industry check valves market analysis considers sales from oil and gas, power, chemicals, water and wastewater, and other end-users. Our study also finds the sales of industry check valves in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the oil and gas, power segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as strong demand for petroleum products will play a significant role in the oil and gas, power segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global industry check valves market report looks at factors such as development in water and wastewater industry, growth opportunities in oil and gas pipeline market, and growth in nuclear power generation in APAC. However, high costs associated with maintenance of pipeline and transportation infrastructure, high capital costs for setting up nuclear power plants, and intense competition among market players may hamper the growth of the industry check valves industry over the forecast period.

Global Industry Check Valves Market: Overview

Developments in water and wastewater industry

The water and wastewater industry has been witnessing a significant rise in investments for the upgradation of aging water infrastructure. This has further generated additional demand for new industry check valves. In addition, shrinking sources of freshwater are encouraging emerging economies including China, India, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia to adopt modern technologies for the treatment of water and effluents. For this, governments in the advanced and emerging economies are investing heavily in the modernization of existing water supply infrastructure, which will lead to the expansion of the global industry check valves market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Focus on new oil terminal construction

Oil terminals are used for the storage of crude oil and petroleum products. These terminals serve as centers for oil and gas transportation and support the oil and gas industry's supply chain. Rising global demand for energy has led to the construction of new oil terminals, especially in APAC and Africa, where the continuous need for energy requires new oil and gas infrastructure. The significant rise in seaborne trade owing to the fall in global crude oil prices has led to the construction of new terminals. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global industry check valves market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industry check valves manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc.

Also, the industry check valves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



