LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source (Fluorescent Lamps, Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs), Quartz Halogen Lamps, and Gas Discharge Tubes), Configuration (Mobile Device and Fixed Device), and End User (Hospitals and Neonatal Clinics) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023



The global infant phototherapy devices market was valued at $71,730 thousand in 2016, and is expected to reach $103,745 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. Phototherapy refers to the use of light for the treatment of jaundice in infants. It is one of the most common methods used to reduce the bilirubin (the compound that leads to jaundice) levels in infants. During phototherapy, an infant lies in a plastic crib, and is exposed to a type of light that is absorbed by its skin. During this process, the bilirubin in the baby's body is converted into a much simpler water-soluble form, which can be easily excreted through stool and urine.



The growth of the global infant phototherapy devices market is driven by rise in prevalence of neonatal jaundice, effectiveness of phototherapy over other treatment methods, and technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy. However, side effects of phototherapy treatment are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, huge market potential in the developing regions is expected to offer opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.



The report segments the market based on light source, configuration, end user, and region. On the basis of light source, the market is classified into fluorescent lamps, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), quartz halogen lamps, and gas discharge tubes. By configuration, it is bifurcated into mobile device and fixed device. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and neonatal clinics. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Light Source

Fluorescent Lamps (FL)

Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Quartz Halogen Lamps

Gas Discharge Tubes



By Configuration

Mobile Device

Fixed Device



By End User

Hospital

Neonatal Clinics



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Atom Medical Corporation

AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

D-Rev

General Electric Company

Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Ningbo David Medical Device Co., LTD.

Novos Medical Devices San. Tic. Imp. and Ihr. Ltd. Sti.

Weyer GmbH

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co., Ltd.



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Istanbul Medikal Ltd. Sti.

Elektro-mag

Ardo medical AG

S S Technomed Pvt. Ltd.

TSE SPOL. S. R. O.

Okuman Medikal Sistemler Ltd.

Alfamedic S.R.O.

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.



