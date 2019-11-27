NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: About this market

This infection surveillance solutions market analysis considers sales from both software and services solutions. Our study also finds the sales of infection surveillance solutions Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the software segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as real-time and instant contact tracking tasks will play a significant role in the software segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global infection surveillance solutions market report looks at factors such as growing focus toward reducing HAI, growing number of surgical procedures, and stringent government regulations on monitoring and reporting of infections. However, lack of awareness in emerging countries, issues related to software integration, and insufficient budget allocation for the adoption of infection surveillance solutions may hamper the growth of the infection surveillance solutions industry over the forecast period.



Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Overview

Stringent government regulations on monitoring and reporting of infections

There is an increase in the need for efficient infection control procedures among healthcare units due to the emergence of life-threatening diseases such as typhoid, urinary tract infection, sepsis, tuberculosis, and influenza. This urgency arises from regulatory authorities that are enforcing stringent regulations and policies to prevent and restrict the outbreak of infections in healthcare settings. As a result, healthcare centers, such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care settings are adopting infection surveillance solutions which will lead to the expansion of the global infection surveillance solutions market at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

Automation through AI in infection surveillance software

Market vendors are integrating Al technology, which bridges the information gaps between electronic patient data and develops a complete picture for possible infection risk to patients. Al technology automates the risk prediction models using logistic regression and random forest and allows healthcare providers to react proactively and reduce infection risks. Moreover, a surge in big data owing to the growing adoption of healthcare digitization has necessitated the demand for automatic prediction and surveillance solutions in healthcare facilities. The growing availability of such Al-based automated solutions and benefits offered by such technologies is expected to fuel the adoption of infection surveillance solutions during the forecast years.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global infection surveillance solutions market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infection surveillance solutions manufacturers, that include Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., BioVigil Healthcare Systems Inc., Cerner Corp., GOJO Industries Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medexter Healthcare GmbH, Premier Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV.

Also, the infection surveillance solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



