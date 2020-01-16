NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market size is expected to reach $26.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 30.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Influencer marketing is one of the latest forms of marketing. It facilitates specific brands to sell their products and services via their endorsement by social media platforms users with extremely big fellowship, established reputation and trust with their audience. An Influencer Marketing Platform offers a direct way for brands to connect and work with influencers that are listed on a particular platform. Essentially these platforms help influencers to monetize their social media channels and brands to reach out their potential customers or increase engagement with their current ones.



The growing need for identifying the right influencers is increasing the demand for influencer marketing platform solutions. The actual marketing requires time and personal attention. On the contrary, managing campaigns and influencer relationships doesn't have to be so labor-intensive. North America is estimated to witness an exponential growth within the region segment during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing budgets for marketing strategies. The expanding social media adoption across the Asian countries has emerged as a profitable platform for the retailers to help them promote their product through digital marketing techniques including influencer marketing and content marketing.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Services are further segmented into Integration & Deployment, Advisory & Consulting and Support & Maintenance. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Search & Discovery, Campaign Management, Analytics & Reporting, Compliance Management & Fraud Detection, Influencer Relationship Management and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Fashion & Lifestyle, BFSI, Travel & Tourism, Health & Wellness, Agencies & Public Relations, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IZEA Worldwide, Inc., HYPR Corporation, Traackr, Inc., Launchmetrics, Klear, Upfluence, Inc., AspireIQ, Inc., Mavrck, Lumanu, Inc. and Linqia, Inc.



