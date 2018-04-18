LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing concerns about information loss and thefts, and the increasing trends of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility are expected to drive the growth of the information rights management market.



The global information rights management market is expected to grow from USD 913.5 million in 2018 to USD 1,885.5 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period.



Increasing concerns about information loss and thefts, the upward trends of BYOD and enterprise mobility, and stringent regulations and compliance are expected to drive the growth of the information rights management market. However, high installation and integration costs may hinder the market growth.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Among components, the services segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.These services are designed to provide a wide range of service offerings that help meet the specific needs of customers.



The services considered for this report include consulting services, implementation and integration services, and training and support services. These services provide assistance in effectively understanding the right information rights management needs of enterprises to deploy a suitable solution.



The healthcare and pharmaceuticals vertical is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Among verticals, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals vertical is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Information rights management solutions protect the information related pharmaceutical innovations data and also safeguard patients' data.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Enterprises in the APAC region are using information rights management solutions and services to streamline their business processes and protect their valuable information.The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region has the presence of a large number of IT enterprises that are gradually embracing the adoption of advanced technologies, such as information rights management.



On the other hand, North America is estimated to have the largest market size in the information rights management market in 2018.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the information rights management market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-Level – 51%, Director Level – 43%, and Others – 6%

• By Region: North America – 41%, Europe – 26%, APAC – 28%, and Rest of the World (RoW) – 5%



The key information rights management vendors profiled in the report include Adobe (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Seclore (US), Vaultize (US), NextLabs (US), OpenText (Canada), Vitrium (Canada), Citrix (US), Copyright Clearance Center (US), Intralinks (US), Locklizard (UK), Sealpath (Spain), TransPerfect (US), Vera Security (US), Covertix (Israel), FinalCode (US), Fasoo (US), FileOpen (US), GigaTrust (US), InfoSaaS (England), Network Intelligence (India), Skyhigh (US), Traxion (Netherlands), and Trunomi (US).



Research Coverage

The information rights management market has been segmented on the basis of components (solutions and services), organization size, deployment types, verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview; products and services; key strategies; new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and the competitive landscape associated with the global information rights management market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• The report segments the information rights management market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations to the revenue numbers for the overall market segments and subsegments across different regions.

• The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• The report is expected to help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to advance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.



