About this market







IaaS provides virtualized computing resources, as a service, over the internet. Technavio's infrastructure as a service market considers the deployment of IaaS over public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Our analysis also considers the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the public cloud segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the flexibility offered by public cloud services will play a significant role in the public cloud segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global IaaS market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for low cost IT infrastructure, the emergence of colocation services as a hub for hybrid IaaS services, and increased cloud adoption across several industry verticals. However, security concerns related to the public cloud, network connectivity issues and latency, and compatibility issues between public and private clouds may hamper the growth of the IaaS industry.



Market



Overview



Increased cloud adoption across several industry verticals



The IaaS cloud model is increasingly being adopted by government agencies to overcome numerous challenges faced while managing various types of data. IaaS model helps government organizations in optimizing their existing services and enables the addition of new services. Several vendors in the global infrastructure as a model market are developing customized solutions for government agencies. Moreover, the increased adoption of cloud services across industries such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunication and IT is expected to drive the growth of the global infrastructure as a service market size at a CAGR of nearly 28% during the forecast period.



Security concerns related to public cloud



Despite the implementation of security services, public cloud services face data threats from hackers. This is expected to restrict the adoption of IaaS solution among organizations and hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global IaaS market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global infrastructure as a service market is fairly concentrated. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several IaaS providers, that include Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Also, the infrastructure as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



