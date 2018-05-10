LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market by Product [Devices & Pumps (Syringe Infusion Pump, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, and Enteral Infusion Pumps) and Accessories & Disposables (Infusion Catheters, Valves, IV Sets, Cannulas, Tubing, Needles, and Others)], Application (Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia & Pain Management, Chemotherapy, Pediatrics & Neonatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) - Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2023
Infusion pumps are medical devices, which are used to deliver fluids, nutrients or medications, such as insulin and other hormones, chemotherapy drugs, antibiotics, and pain relievers into a patient's body at preset intervals in accurate dosages. The infused fluids and medications play vital role in therapeutics or medical treatments, and are widely used in healthcare settings such as patient, outpatient, private clinics, and at-home settings.
The global infusion pumps & accessories market was valued at $6,478 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $9,512 million at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors that drive the growth of the market include high prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in adoption rate of portable infusion pump to reduce hospital expenditure, increase in geriatric population, wide range of applications of infusion pumps, and development of the home healthcare market. However, several errors associated with infusion pumps leading to product recalls and stringent government regulations for the approval of pumps hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of efficient medical devices and surge in adoption of infusion systems in the developing economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
The global infusion pumps & accessories market is classified on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. According to product, the market is segmented into devices & pumps and accessories & consumables. The devices & pumps segment is further segmented into syringe infusion pump, insulin infusion pumps, volumetric infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, patient controlled analgesia pumps, implantable infusion pumps, and enteral infusion pumps. Accessories & disposables are subsegmented into infusion catheters, valves, IV sets, cannulas, tubing, needles, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia & pain management, chemotherapy, pediatrics & neonatology, and others. By end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Product
Devices & Pumps
Syringe Infusion Pumps
Insulin Infusion Pumps
Volumetric Infusion Pumps
Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps
Implantable Infusion Pumps
Enteral Infusion Pumps
Accessories & Disposables
Infusion Catheters
Valves
IV sets
Cannulas
Tubing
Needles
Others
By Application
Diabetes
Gastroenterology
Analgesia & Pain Management
Chemotherapy
Pediatrics & Neonatology
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Home Care
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Baxter International Inc.
B.Braun Melsungen
Fresenius SE & Co.
Smiths Medical
Johnson & Johnson
Becton, Dickinson and Company
ICU Medical, Inc.
CME Medical UK Limited
Moog, Inc.
Terumo Corporation
