Infusion pumps are medical devices, which are used to deliver fluids, nutrients or medications, such as insulin and other hormones, chemotherapy drugs, antibiotics, and pain relievers into a patient's body at preset intervals in accurate dosages. The infused fluids and medications play vital role in therapeutics or medical treatments, and are widely used in healthcare settings such as patient, outpatient, private clinics, and at-home settings.



The global infusion pumps & accessories market was valued at $6,478 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $9,512 million at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors that drive the growth of the market include high prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in adoption rate of portable infusion pump to reduce hospital expenditure, increase in geriatric population, wide range of applications of infusion pumps, and development of the home healthcare market. However, several errors associated with infusion pumps leading to product recalls and stringent government regulations for the approval of pumps hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of efficient medical devices and surge in adoption of infusion systems in the developing economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The global infusion pumps & accessories market is classified on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. According to product, the market is segmented into devices & pumps and accessories & consumables. The devices & pumps segment is further segmented into syringe infusion pump, insulin infusion pumps, volumetric infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, patient controlled analgesia pumps, implantable infusion pumps, and enteral infusion pumps. Accessories & disposables are subsegmented into infusion catheters, valves, IV sets, cannulas, tubing, needles, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia & pain management, chemotherapy, pediatrics & neonatology, and others. By end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Market Segments



By Product

Devices & Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Volumetric Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Enteral Infusion Pumps

Accessories & Disposables

Infusion Catheters

Valves

IV sets

Cannulas

Tubing

Needles

Others



By Application

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Analgesia & Pain Management

Chemotherapy

Pediatrics & Neonatology

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Baxter International Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen

Fresenius SE & Co.

Smiths Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical, Inc.

CME Medical UK Limited

Moog, Inc.

Terumo Corporation



