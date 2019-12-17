NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Instrumentation Tubing Market: About this market

This instrumentation tubing market analysis considers sales from both process industry and discrete industry end-users. Our study also finds the sales of instrumentation tubing in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the process industry segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high installed base of field instruments will play a significant role in the process industry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global instrumentation tubing market report looks at factors such as rising adoption of instrumentation and control solutions, the gradual recovery of upstream oil and gas activities, and the presence of stringent government regulations related to safety. However, a high need for maintenance, the slowdown in manufacturing output, and fluctuations in metal prices may hamper the growth of the instrumentation tubing industry over the forecast period.



Global Instrumentation Tubing Market: Overview

Rising adoption of instrumentation and control solutions

Instrumentation and control solutions are extensively being used in the process and discrete manufacturing industries to boost operational efficiency and enhance production. This is driving the demand for instrumentation tubing as they are used to connect various instrumentation systems such as pressure gauges, valves, pressure switches, and flow monitoring devices. Instrumentation tubing ensures the effective performance of instrumentation systems and helps in minimizing the overall production cost. Thus, the rising adoption of instrumentation and control solutions will lead to the expansion of the global instrumentation tubing market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Preference of metals in additive manufacturing

Additive manufacturing, which is also known as 3D printing, is a manufacturing technology that is used to build 3D objects from computer-aided design models. The technology reduces the waste produced while manufacturing components, and thus, it reduces manufacturing cost. It can be used to develop and manufacture products with intricate design and uniform strength. The metal and metalworking industry is highly adopting additive manufacturing techniques to manufacture various components such as metal racks, condenser tubes, and other tubing components. Vendors such as Sandvik are launching improved materials such as titanium powder for reliable and consistent 3D printing applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global instrumentation tubing market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading instrumentation tubing manufacturers, that include AMETEK Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Salzgitter AG, Sandvik AB, Smith-Cooper International Inc., SURAJ Ltd., Swagelok Co., TUBACEX SA, and Webco Industries Inc.

Also, the instrumentation tubing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



