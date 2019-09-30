The global integrated building management systems market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market: About this market

This integrated building management systems market analysis considers sales from commercial, residential, and government end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of integrated building management systems in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising investments in the commercial real estate sector, including hospitality, education, and healthcare industries will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global integrated building management systems market report looks at factors such as greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations, increasing government regulations, and growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings. However, vulnerability issues and cybersecurity threats in IBMS, challenges in integrating IBMS, and high installation and ownership cost may hamper the growth of the integrated building management systems industry over the forecast period.







Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market: Overview



Growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings



The growing awareness about environmental sustainability across industries and verticals has resulted in an increase in demand for energy efficiency across buildings and facilities. Moreover, with the rapid growth in urbanization across the world, global energy demand is also on the rise as urban areas consisting of building sectors are large consumers of energy. Therefore, players in the real estate sector are increasingly investing in low carbon technologies to reduce energy demand. HVAC and lighting systems consume the most amount of energy, and thus it is essential to monitor the use of these systems. As a result, the demand for IBMS is increasing across commercial, residential, and government sectors. This growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings will lead to the expansion of the global integrated building management systems market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.



Increasing integration of IoT with IBMS



IoT enables the use of big data and AI. Property managers and owners are integrating IoT with IBMS, EMS, and BMS. This is because the use of IoT in the real estate sector leads to asset digitization. IoT platforms will also play a significant role in integrating cloud infrastructure in existing buildings, which is expected to result in greater access to off-site customers, such as facility managers and engineers. It is also expected to enable better visualization and proper maintenance of buildings and other facilities. Hence, the continuous innovations in IoT and greater integration of IoT with smart buildings?will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global integrated building management systems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading integrated building management systems manufacturers, that include Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp.



Also, the integrated building management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



