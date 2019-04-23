NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global integrated passive device market is accounted to US$ 820.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,647.8 Mn by 2027. The global integrated passive device market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period with regards to continuous research and development activities, to bring necessary innovations in integrated passive devices market. The baluns hold a significant position in many product segment, which encompass an impedance matching network, balun transformer, and a filter in a small surface mount packages. Baluns significantly reduce the PCB footprints, guarantees to filter, and prevents any manufacturing variability. Few of the commonly available baluns in the integrated passive device market are BALF-NRG-02D3, BALF-SPI2-01D3, BALF-SPI2-01D3, and others. These series are designed for wireless connectivity, and low energy 2.4GHz radios, and reduced footprints. Wide usage of baluns in varied applications is responsible to boost entire integrated passive devices market. Similarly, Semiconductors are required in a broad array of cloud integration and connectivity products, including sensors, computing, and communications. Thus, the rapidly increasing demand for semiconductors is expected to boost the integrated passive device market in the near future.







The integrated passive device market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the integrated passive device market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the integrated passive device market further.



For instance, the governments in North America have taken various measures to promote and attract investments in its automobile component manufacturing industry.Such initiatives undertaken by the government has a positive impact on the growth of integrated passive device market.



This initiative provides multiple benefits to the integrated passive device market players and thus increasing the growth of integrated passive device market in the region.



A key trend which will predominantly affect the integrated passive devices market in a coming year is the emerging demand of customized integrated passive devices (IPDs).With the advancement in technology in today's world and the existing network, infrastructures are unable to handle the anticipated growth in the number of connected devices and the explosion of data over the network.



As a result, an immense demand for a more reliable as well as robust communication network infrastructure which is capable of handling the huge inflow of data over the network is on the rise. These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the integrated passive devices market.



Integrated passive devices market by material is segmented into Glass, Silicon, and Others.The silicon segment holds a significant share in the integrated passive devices market during the forecast period.



Manufacturers are using silicon-based passive integration that reduces footprints, improves component tolerance, reduces interconnection complexity, and increases reliability.In addition, the increasing demand from cellular phones is creating a massive demand for IPD EMI filter with ESD protection is boosting the integrated passive devices market.



Also, Industrial Transformation in APAC has strengthened the position of Singapore as a major manufacturing hub resulting in growing interest of advanced solutions and technologies to improve competitiveness in the integrated passive device market.The APAC region holds a major significance in integrated passive device market and embeds the large number of industrial and economic growth which foresee huge growth for the integrated passive device market.



Moreover, with the adoption of IoT by different organizations, in order to improve their business by enhancing efficiency and modernization across the industrial, healthcare, and other enterprises are expected to fuel the demand for integrated passive devices market during the forecast period. Furthermore, North America holds the dominant share in the integrated passive devices market.



The overall integrated passive devices market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the integrated passive devices market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the integrated passive devices market.



Some of the players present in integrated passive devices market are Johanson Technology, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., OnChip Devices, Inc., 3D Glass Solutions, Inc., AVX Corporation, STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor, and Infineon Technologies among others.



