NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM Pheromones Market Analysis Report By Product (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, Oviposition-deterring Pheromones, Alarm Pheromones), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807249/?utm_source=PRN



The global integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025., registering a 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the side effects of pesticides is estimated to drive industrial growth. A large number of manufacturers are involved in the production of a wide range integrated pest management (IPM) solutions.



Integrated pest management is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management.It comprises the judicious use of pesticides, along with other appropriate pest management options.



For instance, magnet insect attractant is an integrated pest management tool, developed by Ag Biotech Australia Pty Ltd. to target elusive adult stage of Helicoverpa caterpillar pest. The tool is used to attract and kill adult moths before they can lay their eggs.



Furthermore, rising use of IPM technology for crop protection offers several advantages to farmers, environment, society, and pest management organizations.It also helps manage farmers' economic risks.



In addition, it reduces the health risk of field workers by encouraging the adoption of best management practices.



Governments around the world are taking initiatives to educate farmers and cultivators regarding the benefits of integrated pest management pheromones. Traditionally, developing economic conditions of cultivators and farmers in Asia Pacific and increasing adoption of farming technologies in the region is estimated to have a positive impact on the demand for aggregate and sex pheromones over the projected period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The sex pheromones segment accounted for 65.2% of the total market in 2018. U.S. is a key contributor to this segment owing to government initiatives to enhance the agriculture sector in the country, rising use of enhanced technologies, and presence of developed R&D infrastructure

• Aggregation pheromones formed the second largest segment and is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to its growing use to attract both male and female pests and kill formulations by mass trapping

• In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share of 36.90% in terms of revenue, owing to high consumption of food and ongoing technological enhancements in countries like Canada and U.S.

• Europe formed the second largest regional market in 2018, accounting for a share of 25.2% in terms of revenue. This market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region

• Shin-Etsu Chemicals and Suterra LLC have three patents each to their credit whereas ISCA Technologies U.S. launched a new generation formulation called Specialized Pheromone & Lure Application Technology (SPLAT).



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807249/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

