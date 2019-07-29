The global intelligent humidifiers market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --





Global Intelligent Humidifiers Market: About this market



Intelligent humidifiers are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, remote control, intelligent climate control, digital display, and other advanced features to regulate humidity levels in enclosed spaces efficiently. This intelligent humidifiers market analysis considers sales from the warm-mist, ultrasonic, and cool-mist segments, through offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of intelligent humidifiers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the warm-mist segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability of intelligent warm-mist humidifiers to make indoor air bacteria-free and the availability of these products in different formats, including steam humidifiers and vaporizer, will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global intelligent humidifiers report has observed market growth factors such as the growth in the number of new residential constructions, high adoption of integrated smart home technology, and rising awareness about the benefits of using humidifiers in regions with dry climate. However, availability of alternative products, adverse impact of using unclean humidifiers, and stringent statutory regulations may hamper the growth of the intelligent humidifiers industry over the forecast period.







Global Intelligent Humidifiers Market: Overview



Rising awareness about the benefits of using humidifiers in regions with dry climate



Regions with dry climate can cause respiratory illnesses. In addition, the dry air condition can cause damage to home interiors such as peeling of paint and wallpapers. To combat these challenges posed due to dry air, humidifiers are being used. Vendors have capitalized on the demand and are providing advanced products such as intelligent humidifiers. Therefore, the rising awareness about the benefits of using humidifiers in regions with dry climate will lead to the expansion of the global intelligent humidifiers market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Advances in product design and technology of humidifiers



Vendors are focusing on developing advanced product designs to enhance their market growth potential. The advanced humidifiers can provide uninterrupted clean air with an optimal humidity level and can operate autonomously. These attributes and more are increasing the popularity and sales of advanced intelligent humidifiers. As a result, advances in product design and technology of humidifiers is one of the crucial trends that will have a positive impact on the overall market growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global intelligent humidifiers market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intelligent humidifiers manufacturers, which include Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., and Xiaomi Corp.



Also, the intelligent humidifiers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



