Global Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market: About this market

This intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) market analysis considers sales from data centers, industrial power solutions, and VoIP phone systems. Our analysis also considers the sales of intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the data centers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of data centers because of the need to manage the significant amount of data and increasing deployment of edge computing will play a significant role in the data centers segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) market report looks at factors such as increasing investments in data centers, rising demand for remote power management solutions, and growing demand for metered PDUs. However, high initial costs, focus on data center consolidation, and converting basic PDUs to intelligent PDUs may hamper the growth of the intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) industry over the forecast period.

Increasing investments in data centers Data centers have become an integral part of enterprises. An exponential increase in data traffic and growing interest in cloud computing have increased investments in data center facilities. This increase in the investments of data centers is driving the demand for power management systems such as intelligent PDUs which allows data centers to operate continuously preventing blackouts. This will lead to the expansion of the global intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Growing demand for customized intelligent PDUs Customized intelligent PDUs are gaining popularity in the global intelligent PDU market. These are manufactured and designed for specific applications and ensures maximum operational efficiency. It improves equipment reliability and reduces installation costs. This growing demand for customized intelligent PDUs is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp.

Also, the intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

