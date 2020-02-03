The Global Interactive Fitness Market is expected to grow by USD 5.44 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global interactive fitness market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.44 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global interactive fitness market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle. In addition, rising trend of exergaming is anticipated to boost the growth of the global interactive fitness market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global interactive fitness market is segmented as below:

End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global interactive fitness market growth

This study identifies rising trend of exergaming as the prime reasons driving the global interactive fitness market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global interactive fitness market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global interactive fitness market, including some of the vendors such as Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness LLC, eGym GmbH, Interactive Fitness Holdings LLC, Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Peloton Interactive Inc., SMARTfit Inc., and Tonal Systems Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



