Global Interactive Kiosk Market: About this market

An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal that integrates specialized hardware and software to provide access to customized information and applications for user engagement. This interactive kiosk market analysis considers sales from retail, travel and tourism, financial services, healthcare, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of the interactive kiosk in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the retail segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as improving service speed will help the retail segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global interactive kiosk market report looks at factors such as increasing use of cashless payment, growing demand for smart parking, and increasing use of analytics. However, growing demand for tablet kiosks, growing demand for digital signages, and lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues may hamper the growth of the interactive kiosk industry over the forecast period.

Growing demand for smart parking Smart parking is a parking strategy in which multiple technologies are used to achieve faster, easier, and efficient parking of vehicles. One of the components of smart parking is the payment module where customers process their payment, which can be achieved through interactive kiosks. Further, self-service kiosks installed in smart parking facilities are embedded with options to enable payments in the form of coins through smartphone applications, debit cards, or credit cards. Factors such as the growing adoption of digital payment methods and the investments in new smart cities will drive the demand for smart parking. The demand for smart parking will lead to the expansion of the global interactive kiosk market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Integration of advanced technologies in interactive kiosk To achieve a competitive edge in the market, vendors are focusing on developing new products to enhance the customer experience. They are integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition in self-service kiosks. This helps kiosk systems in understanding consumer data and develop a smarter system with voice assistant and customer order prediction. This development expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global interactive kiosk market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interactive kiosk manufacturers, that include Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp.

Also, the interactive kiosk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

