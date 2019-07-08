NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Interceptor missiles are used to intercept an incoming ballistic missile. This interceptor missile market analysis considers the sales of land-to-air missiles and ship-to-air missiles. Our analysis also considers the sales of interceptor missiles in the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA. In 2018, the land-to-air missile segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rise in the sales and deployment of missile defense systems by the US and Russia will play a significant role in the land-to-air missile segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global interceptor missiles market looks at factors such as rising defense budget of major countries including the US, China, and India, continued investment in developing WMD, and global and regional rivalries among countries, and increase in the number of automatic launch centers and requirement for replacing missiles. However, growing fear of sanctions for acquiring S-400 missile defense system, limited number of countries with technical know-how to develop BMDS, and long gestation period of missile defense programs may hamper the growth of the interceptor missile industry over the forecast period.



Global Interceptor Missile Market: Overview



Increase in the number of automatic launch centers and requirement for replacing missiles



There has been an increase in the number of deployed or active missile defense system across the world. For instance, India and Turkey have recently purchased the S-400 missile defense system from Russia. The missiles are expected to be delivered to these countries by the end of the forecast period. The increase in the deployment of missile defense systems is expected to increase the demand for interceptor missiles. This is expected to accelerate the growth of the global interceptor missiles market size at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Use of combat aircraft to intercept ballistic missiles



Certain vendors in the market are developing interceptor missiles that can be launched from a combat aircraft. Aircrafts such as the F-35 jet are already equipped with the capabilities to detect, track, and destroy an incoming ballistic missile. Such features make these jets capable of carrying interceptor ballistic missiles. The increase in the demand for such combat aircraft will have a positive impact on the market's growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global interceptor ballistic missiles market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few players, the global interceptor missiles market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several interceptor missile manufacturers, that include Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Raytheon Co., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.



Also, the interceptor missiles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



