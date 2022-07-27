The Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market to Surge at a CAGR of 7.03% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The internal trauma fixation devices market is anticipated to grow due to an increase in the prevalence of degenerative bone disorders, an increase in the number of sports-related injuries, technological innovation in product development, and others.

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, internal trauma fixation devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key internal trauma fixation devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global internal trauma fixation devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global internal trauma fixation devices market during the forecast period. Leading internal trauma fixation Devices companies such as Zimmer Biomet, aap Implantate AG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Meslungen AG, Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, Orthomed, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Orthofix Medical Inc., Arthrex Inc., JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, OsteoMed, Medartis AG, Bioretec Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Orthopaedic Implant Company , and several others are currently dominating the internal trauma fixation devices market.

, and several others are currently dominating the internal trauma fixation devices market. In October 2021 , Silver Bullet Therapeutics, Inc. announced its launch of the antimicrobial OrthoFuzIon Bone Screw System at the DKOU German Congress of Orthopedics and Traumatology on October 26-29 in Berlin .

announced its launch of the antimicrobial OrthoFuzIon Bone Screw System at the DKOU German Congress of Orthopedics and Traumatology on in . In August 2021 , OrthoGrid® Systems, Inc. announced the launch of its new OrthoGrid Trauma Application. The new OrthoGrid Trauma is the latest application of OrthoGrid's Surgical Digital Platform. OrthoGrid Trauma is a patented, distortion-correcting, disruptive, and revolutionary surgery navigation software application that provides a unique digital intraoperative-alignment technology for Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) procedures.

Internal Trauma Fixation Devices

Trauma includes any type of physical injury, such as a fracture, sprain, dislocation, or strain. There are two kinds of fixation devices: internal and exterior. Internal trauma fixation devices are medical devices that are placed in the body to stabilize shattered bones. Internal trauma fixation devices are used to repair and stabilize severe bone fractures and dislocations. These devices keep the bone in form and bear load as it heals. Internal fixation is a surgical process in which mechanical devices such as metal plates, pins, rods, wires, or screws are implanted to support and unite the ends of fractured (broken) bones.

Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insights

North America is predicted to account for the greatest proportion of the Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices market among all regions. Increased demand for new technologies in Internal Trauma Fixation Devices, rising prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone illnesses, an aging population, and an increase in sports-related injuries, among other factors, are driving regional growth in the Internal Trauma Fixation Devices market.

Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Dynamics

The internal trauma fixation devices market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The internal trauma fixation devices market is being driven by an increase in the number of trauma and accident cases. As a result of the increasing number of trauma and accident cases, demand for internal trauma fixation devices would rise, propelling the internal trauma fixation devices market expansion. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of degenerative bone disorders along with the rise in the number of sports-related injuries are also among the factors bolstering the growth of the internal trauma fixation devices market. Furthermore, technological innovation in product development is also driving the growth of the internal trauma fixation devices market.

However, metal sensitivity in patients and the high cost of operations may be limiting factors in the growth of the internal trauma fixation devices market.

Additionally, the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak significantly affected the internal trauma fixation devices market. Due to the lockdown limitations imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, patient visits were restricted, and all other surgical procedures were temporarily halted, allowing more attention to be given to COVID-19 infected patients.

Scope of the Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Report

Geography Covered: Global

Global Study Period: 2019 – 2027

2019 2027 Market Segmentation by Product Type: Plates & Screws, Rods & Pins, Others,

Plates & Screws, Rods & Pins, Others, Market Segmentation by Absorbability: Non-Absorbable Internal Trauma Fixation Devices and Resorbable Internal Trauma Fixation Devices

Non-Absorbable Internal Trauma Fixation Devices and Resorbable Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Segmentation by Application Site: Cranial & Facial, Spine, Upper Extremities (Hand & Wrist, Arm, Shoulder, Elbow), Lower Extremities (Knee, Foot & Ankle, Thigh, Hip & Pelvis)

Cranial & Facial, Spine, Upper Extremities (Hand & Wrist, Arm, Shoulder, Elbow), Lower Extremities (Knee, Foot & Ankle, Thigh, Hip & Pelvis) Market Segmentation by End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others Market Segmentation by Geography: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World

, , , and Rest of the World Key Internal Trauma Fixation Companies in the Market: Zimmer Biomet, aap Implantate AG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Meslungen AG, Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, Orthomed, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Orthofix Medical Inc., Arthrex Inc., JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, OsteoMed, Medartis AG, Bioretec Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Orthopaedic Implant Company, and others

Zimmer Biomet, aap Implantate AG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Meslungen AG, Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, Orthomed, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Orthofix Medical Inc., Arthrex Inc., JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, OsteoMed, Medartis AG, Bioretec Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Orthopaedic Implant Company, and others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The internal trauma fixation devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% to reach USD 14.32 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market 7 Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

