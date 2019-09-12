The intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 68 million by 2024 from USD 48 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players. However, the complex nature of technology coupled with a shortage of trained personnel and preference of conventional radiotherapy over IORT by physicians owing to reimbursement coverage are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The system/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the intraoperative radiation therapy market products market is segmented into system/accelerators, treatment planning systems, applicators & afterloaders, and accessories.The systems/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IORT products market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the low cost of accelerators as compared to advanced radiosurgery products, growing applications of IORT products in cancer treatment, and the development of technologically advanced mobile systems/accelerators.



The breast cancer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the intraoperative radiation therapy market, by application, during the forecast period.

Based on application, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into breast cancer, brain tumor, gastrointestinal cancer, head & neck cancer, and other cancers.The breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to a high prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with advantages offered by IORT such as the reduced amount of irradiation, shorter treatment time, and lesser clinical risks.



Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019.

The intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market in 2019.



The growing incidence of cancer, supportive government initiatives, and the implementation of intraoperative radiation therapy market training programs & conferences/symposiums are the major factors propelling the demand for intraoperative radiation therapy market products in Europe. Furthermore, several key market players are focusing on enhancing their intraoperative radiation therapy market products to improve the quality of patient care across Europe.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (45%)

• By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (26%), APAC (23%), and RoW (16%)



The major players in the market include ZEISS Group (Germany) and iCAD, Inc. (US), IntraOp Medical Corporation (US), Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd. (UK), Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A. (Italy), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc.(US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the intraoperative radiation therapy market based on method, products & services, application, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the intraoperative radiation therapy market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



