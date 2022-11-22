The Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market is expected to grow by $965.49 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market and it is poised to grow by $965.49 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period. Our report on the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363958/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions, initiatives by government and non-profit organizations, and the high growth of e-commerce platforms.



The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market is segmented as below:

By Type

â€¢ Hormonal intrauterine device

â€¢ Copper intrauterine device



By End-user

â€¢ Hospitals

â€¢ Gynecology clinics

â€¢ Others



By Geography

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance as one of the prime reasons driving the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and awareness programs by governments and competitors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market sizing

â€¢ Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market forecast

â€¢ Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd, Prosan International BV, SMB Corp. of India, TESPRO LLC, The Cooper Companies Inc., TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



