The global Intrusion Detection And Prevention Systems (IDPS) market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. An increasingnumber of security breaches and cyberattacks andmandate to follow regulatory and data protection lawshave contributedto the growth of theIDPSecosystem.

• By deployment, the cloud segmentholda larger market size in 2020



Organizationsaremigrating their infrastructure to cloud due to its lower cost and features, such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency.In the cloud deployment mode, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and its capabilities, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required.



As the cloud system provides users with the ability to execute tasks anywhere, it makes the system more vulnerable to cyberattacks, and the malware can be spread in these environments more quickly.

However, cloud solutions make detection faster by scanning all the endpoints and servers that are connected in the system.Organizations suffer from staff shortage when it comes to maintaining security operations.



Cloud platforms come with other additional services, such as support and consulting which are provided by security vendors, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and other vendors offeringIDPSplatform or solutions.



APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as India, China, Australia, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure.Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region.



APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base.Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.



According to FireEye, organizations in APAC take almost 3 times as long as the Rest of the World (RoW) to realize that a malware has successfully broken into their network mainly because of the dependency on external third-parties. According to a report by Malwarebytes in January 2019, APAC remains a prime target for cyberattacks, with Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines among the top 10 countries with most business malware detections globally.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C-level – 33%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 42%

• By Region: North America – 38%,Europe– 14%, APAC– 19%,RoW – 29%



Major vendors offeringIDPSsolutions includeCisco Systems(US), International Business Machines Corporation (US) , McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), AT&T Cybersecurity (US), Darktrace (US and UK), FireEye, Inc. (US), Alert Logic, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US). The IDPS market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players,along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers theIDPSmarket size across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments,includingcomponents, type, organization size, deployment mode, vertical,and region.



The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leadingmarket players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the globalIDPSmarket and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



