Global Ion Implanter Market: About this market

This ion implanter market analysis considers sales from high-current implanter, medium-current implanter, and high-energy implanter technologies. Our study also finds the sales of ion implanter in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the high-current implanter segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the mechanical complexity of the end-station and dose uniformity will play a significant role in the high-current implanter segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ion implanter market report looks at factors such as increasing investments in fabrication facilities, growing integration of ICs in automobiles, rise in demand for LEDs. However, growing demand for refurbished and used ion implanters, high dependence on a small group of customers, and recession and highly cyclic nature of the electronics industry may hamper the growth of the ion implanter industry over the forecast period.



Global Ion Implanter Market: Overview

Growing integration of ICs in automobiles

The integration of ICs in automobiles has increased considerably in recent years. This increasing adoption of ICs is mainly fueled by the increase in the customer demand for safety, driver assistance, powertrain control, and infotainment systems. In addition, autonomous vehicles are increasingly incorporating several electronic systems requiring automotive ICs such as microcontroller units, microprocessor units, memory devices, and power management ICs. Stringent vehicle safety regulations across the globe are also expected to compel automotive OEMs to integrate advanced electronics in their vehicles to ensure driver safety. Thus, the growing demand for automotive ICs will lead to the expansion of the global ion implanter market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Growing market for carbon nanotubes

Carbon nanotubes have cylindrical structures of carbon atoms with strong chemical bonds that make them comparatively stronger than steel or other industrial fibers. Carbon nanotubes are also increasingly being used in applications that require high durability, electrical conductivity, and thermal conductivity. This growing use of carbon nanotubes will drive the demand for ion implanters since they are used during the manufacture of carbon nanotubes. Thus, the increasing deployment of carbon nanotubes as composites in structural materials, sports equipment, aerospace components, automotive parts and others will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ion implanter market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ion implanter manufacturers, that include Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Intevac Inc., ion beam services SA, Ionoptika Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and ULVAC Inc.

Also, the ion implanter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



