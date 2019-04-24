The global IoT security market size to grow at a CAGR of 33.7%

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04975555/?utm_source=PRN

The global Internet of Things (IoT) security market size is expected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2018 to USD 35.2 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.7% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the IoT security market are the increasing number of ransomware attacks on IoT devices across the globe, growing IoT security regulations, and rising security concerns over critical infrastructures. However, the new variants of IoT threats, lack of awareness, costly IoT security solutions, and budget constraints among SMEs for IoT security may limit the market growth.

The cloud security segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud security addresses both physical and virtual security across the service models of software, platforms, and infrastructures.Various cloud application security solutions include risk assessment, application governance, identity access management, encryption, malware detection and protection, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).



Cloud security is one of the most important aspects of IoT security, as IoT data is saved in Virtual Machines (VMs) and susceptible to cyber-attacks.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies, and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing government initiatives; growing requirements for quick computing, virtualized environments, analytics, security, digitalization, and high-volume networking; and rising overall internet speed and responsiveness are the major factors driving the IoT security market growth in this region.

For instance, in 2016, the Australian government launched its Research and Development (R&D) IoT Innovation Centre in Melbourne to offer the benefits of IoT platform technologies to various process and discrete industries.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the IoT security market.



The following list provides the breakup of primary respondents' profile:

• By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%



The major vendors in the global IoT security market include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc. (Cisco), Infineon Technologies AG (Infineon), Intel Corporation (Intel), Symantec Corporation (Symantec), Gemalto NV (Gemalto), Allot (Allot), Fortinet, Inc. (Fortinet), Zingbox (Zingbox), Mocana (Mocana), SecuriThings (SecuriThings), CENTRI Technology (CENTRI), Armis, Inc., (Armis), ForgeRock (ForgeRock), and NewSky Security (NewSky).



Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the IoT security market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global IoT security market by component, type, solution, services, application area, and region.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in the IoT security market with information about the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall IoT security market and its subsegments.The report would also help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

