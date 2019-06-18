NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The emergence and the popularity of the e-learning platform is one of the crucial drivers that are responsible for impacting the growth of the global IT training market. A range of advantages facilitated by this platform includes its easy deployment that enables organizations to use the same training module for its offices across the world. From the perspective of cost, the adoption of the e-learning approach has aided organizations in achieving significant cost reduction in IT training and increase profit. Moreover, the repetition of e-learning courses does not incur additional cost to the organization. These advantages are expected to influence the adoption of e-learning model among organizations and drive the growth of the global IT training market size at a CAGR of more than 5% during 2019-2023.



Market Overview



The rise in demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies



The growing globalization and industrialization have increased the adoption of technologies such as AI and Cloud computing. The explosive growth of data traffic and the need for data management has necessitated the need for professionals with expertise in emerging technologies such as AI and cloud computing. Vendors in the market are consistently updating their training modules with changing dynamics of emerging technologies.



Implementation issue in developing regions



The lack of adequate infrastructure and skilled IT trainers in developing countries is posing a challenge for the growth of the global IT training market. Moreover, the technological and cost barriers faced by several SMEs in countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are hindering the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with several players occupying the market share.



Companies such as IBM and LearnQuest have intensified competition. Factors such as the increasing popularity of e-learning across organizations and rise in the demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies will provide significant growth opportunities for IT training companies. IBM, LearnQuest, Oracle, QA, and SAP are some of the major companies covered in this report.



