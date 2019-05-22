The Global IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market is Expected to Reach Around $7.69 Billion During Forecast Period 2018-2024-Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global IV and oral iron drugs market is expected to reach $7.69 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 10% during 2018–2024.

The demand for branded iron drugs is relatively high in developed economies such as the US and a few European countries. The high demand for branded iron drugsis one of the major reasons for high CAGR during the forecast period. Approvals of a few branded IV drugs such as Feraccru, Monofer, and Injectafer in new markets are likely to further contribute to the overall market growth. Vendors are likely to rely on strategic collaborations for quick product access and penetrate new markets. For instance, Daiichi Sankyo Company acquired commercial rights of Injectafer in the US and Canada from Vifor Pharma Group. Similarly, Shield Therapeutics gave commercial rights of Feraccru to Norgine, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, and Ewopharma. The global intravenous iron drugs market is likely to grow double during the forecast period, and the intravenous segment is expected to dominate the global IV and oral iron drugs market with a share of around 63% by 2024. Ferinject/Injectafer is expected to emerge as a major iron drug brand during the forecast period. The product has been approved in 76 countries, generating high revenues worldwide. The US is likely to witness faster growth than other countries globally due to the high penetration of branded iron drugs over generic ones. The nephrology application segment is likely to register an incremental growth of around $2,400 million during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the commercial availability of branded iron drugs for treating iron deficiency in chronic kidney disease patients.

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018–2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, restraints, and growth drivers

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by market by Route of Administration, applications, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – 2 leading vendors, 7 prominent vendors, and 6 other vendors

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market: Segmentation

The research report includes a detailed market segmentation by Route of Administration (ROA), application, and geography.

Oral iron drugs are generally used as the first line of treatment to overcome iron deficiency among children and adults, especially pregnant women. Further, advancements in iron pills development have increased prolonged-release properties, which are expected to improve gastrointestinal tolerability and bioavailability of oral iron drugs.

The increased demand for IV iron drugs, especially in developed economies for treating ID/IDA in CKD patients,is further driving market growth.

Market Segmentation by ROA

Oral Iron Drugs

IVIron Drugs

Market Segmentation by Application

Nephrology

OBGYN

Surgeries

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Heart failure (HF)

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market: Dynamics

Dextran free IV iron drugs are currently gaining higher traction than conventional dextran-based IV iron drugs due to their ability to deliver larger doses of elemental iron in a quick time. Several other benefits of dextran free IV iron drugs contributing to their high adoption include safety, high satisfactory response, improved efficacy, and higher compliance rate.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Strategic Collaborations and Licensing Opportunities

Investigational Iron Drugs and Expected Approvals in New Markets

High Demand for Dextran free IV Iron Therapeutics

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market: Geography

North America is the largest for the IV and oral iron drugs market. A strong presence of major vendors and a largepopulation with iron deficiency, coupled with better treatment access and the availability of branded drugs are the primary factors for high market shares in North America.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

Japan



China



Australia



South Korea

ROW

Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



Turkey





Saudi Arabia

Leading Vendors

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Vifor Pharma

Other Prominent Vendors

Akebia Therapeutics

Business Overview



Major Product Offerings

Allergan

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

Pharmacosmos

Sanofi

Shield Therapeutics

Other Vendors

AZAD Pharma

Cirondrugs

MEDICE

Pfizer

Salveo Lifecare

Sunny Pharmaceutical

Explore our Healthcare & Lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

