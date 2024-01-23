The Global IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market Sees Explosive Growth, the Market to Reach $16.34 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

23 Jan, 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global IV and Oral Iron Drugs market is growing at a CAGR of 13.47% during 2023-2029.

Global IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton
IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2029)

$16.34 billion

CAGR (2022-2029)

13.47 %

Historic Year

2022-2021

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2029

Market Segmentation

Route of administration, patient group, distribution channel, application


The North America is the largest market for the global IV and oral iron drugs market. The growing prevalence of Iron Deficiency Anemia is fueling the market's demand for intravenous (IV) and oral iron drugs. This condition is widespread among specific populations such as pregnant women, women of reproductive age, and individuals with chronic diseases. Increased awareness about iron deficiency anemia and the proven effectiveness of iron drugs in its treatment has contributed to a surge in demand for these medications. To thrive in this fiercely competitive market, it is crucial for manufacturers to continually develop and introduce innovative products, ensuring robust sales growth and an expanded market share. New entrants in the industry should concentrate on providing cost-effective, advanced-generation IV and oral iron drugs with improved efficacy to establish a foothold in this competitive landscape.

The global IV & oral iron drugs market is highly competitive, with prominent players offering a broad range of branded and generic IV & oral iron drugs for end-users. The market is characterized by the presence of a few global and several regional and local players offering branded and generic iron drugs. With significant shares, Vifor Pharma and Daiichi Sankyo Company are the leading players in the global IV & oral iron drugs market. In addition, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, PHARMACOSMOS, Sanofi, Allergan, Akebia Therapeutics, and Shield Therapeutics are other prominent players in the market with notable shares. Key players are expected to drive sales and margin growth in their business by expanding sales organization, maintaining technology leadership through R&D, and continuously creating clinical evidence to support product benefits and services. Currently, the market competitiveness among vendors is high due to the availability of a wide array of low-cost generic drug formulations for treating ID. Companies offering branded iron drugs are registering impressive growth rates for their products due to the increased uptake of branded IV iron drugs.

Online Retailers Revolutionizing the IV & Oral Iron Drug Market

In 2023, the online channels segment constituted 11.76% of the market share, predominantly driven by the presence of online retailers. This category has evolved into a popular avenue for the distribution of iron drugs. According to projections from Arizton, this segment is poised for an absolute growth rate of 71.32% throughout the forecast period. The convenience of ordering specific prescription or generic iron drugs online and having them delivered to one's doorstep eliminates the need for physical store visits. The increasing adoption of iron drugs, fueled by the rising incidence of Iron Deficiency (ID) and Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA), is expected to drive the demand for these products in the years ahead. Introducing reputable retailers' e-commerce and online distribution channels disrupt traditional iron drug sales channels.

Additionally, digital technology is addressing challenges in existing paths to purchase. Notably, online ordering provides a convenient option for customers, particularly the working and elderly populations, who can order products according to their schedules without visiting physical stores. Consumers now have the flexibility to choose from a diverse array of iron products, spanning various brands and price points, accessible at their fingertips. This accessibility has empowered consumers to make informed decisions, showcasing their sophistication in selecting iron drugs tailored to their specific requirements. Furthermore, the online platform offers opportunities for smaller vendors to thrive in the market, allowing them to compete on an equal footing with significant players by promoting their products on the same platform.

The Following Market Segment Analysis is Included in this Report

  • Route of Administration
  • Intravenous
  • Oral
  • Patient Group
  • Adults
  • Pediatrics
  • Distribution Channel
  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Offline Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Channels
  • Application
  • Nephrology
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology
  • Surgery
  • Gastroenterology
  • Oncology
  • Heart Failure

Vendors List

  • CSL Vifor
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Covis Pharmaceuticals
  • Akebia Therapeutics
  • Shield Therapeutics
  • Pharmacosmos
  • AbbVie
  • Sanofi
  • AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals
  • Azad Pharmaceuticals
  • Pfizer
  • Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
  • Rockwell Medical
  • Salveo Lifecare
  • Sunny Pharmaceuticals
  • Zydus LifeSciences
  • Nippon Shinyaku
  • Alinter Group
  • Alora Pharmaceuticals
  • DSE Healthcare
  • GSK plc

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the projected value of the global IV and Oral Iron Drugs market by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the IV and Oral Iron Drugs market?

What are the primary drivers of this market growth?

Who are the leading players in the IV and Oral Iron Drugs market?

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market

  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER – 3: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Segmentation Data

  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Route of Administration (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Intravenous
  • Oral
  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Patient Group (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Adults
  • Pediatrics
  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Offline Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Channels
  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Nephrology
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • Surgery
  • Gastroenterology
  • Oncology
  • Heart Failure

CHAPTER – 4: Key Regions Overview

  • North America: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in US
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Canada
  • Europe: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Germany
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in UK
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in France
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Italy
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Spain
  • APAC: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Japan
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in China
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Australia
  • Latin America: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Brazil
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Mexico
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Turkey
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in South Africa
  • Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Saudi Arabia

CHAPTER – 5: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Opportunities & Trends
  • IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Drivers
  • IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 6: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Industry Overview

  • IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market - Competitive Landscape
  • IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market – Key Vendor Profiles
  • IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market – Other Prominent Vendors
  • IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER – 7: Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About Arizton

