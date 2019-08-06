NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman's ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm in vitro. The process involves stimulating a woman's ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman's ovaries, and allowing the sperm to fertilize in a liquid in a laboratory. IVF is one of the widely used treatments to assist couples with infertility problems. The global IVF devices and consumables market was valued at $2,243 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,732 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2019 to 2026.



The global IVF devices & consumables market is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in awareness of IVF, and technological advancements in IVF devices. Furthermore, increase in number of same sex marriages and upsurge in disposable income considerably contribute toward the market growth. However, higher cost, ethical issues and complications associated with IVF hamper the market growth.



The global IVF devices & consumables market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into instrument, accessory & disposable, and reagent & media. The instrument segment is further divided into sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator, imaging system, ovum aspiration pump, cabinet, micromanipulator, and others. Reagent & media is subsegmented into cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media, and embryo culture media.



According to technology, the market is categorized into fresh embryo IVF, frozen embryo IVF, and donor egg IVF. Depending on end user, it is divided into fertility clinic, hospital, surgical center, and clinical research institute. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive IVF devices and consumables market analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.



By Product

• Instrument

o Sperm Separation System

o Cryosystem

o Incubator

o Imaging System

o Ovum Aspiration Pump

o Cabinet

o Micromanipulator

o Others

• Accessory & Disposable

• Reagent & Media

o Cryopreservation Media

o Semen Processing Media

o Ovum Processing Media

o Embryo Culture Media



By Technology Type

• Fresh Embryo IVF

• Frozen Embryo IVF

• Donor Egg IVF



By End User

• Fertility Clinic

• Hospital

• Surgical Center

• Clinical Research Institute



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



• Cook Medical Inc.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)

• Genea Biomedx

• Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

• Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

• Oxford Gene Technology

• Progyny Inc.

• The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Vitrolife AB



• Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

• IVFtech ApS



