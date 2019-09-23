The global jet injector devices market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Jet Injector Devices Market: About this market

This jet injector devices market analysis considers sales from powder and liquid and depot type. Our analysis also considers the sales of jet injector devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the powder and liquid injectors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as its ability to disperse the medication evenly on the area of action will play a significant role in the powder and liquid injectors segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global jet injector devices market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing number of product launches, and increasing demand for less invasive and self-administrative drug delivery devices. However, presence of alternative methods for drug delivery, high maintenance requirements and operational issues, and stringent regulations and presence of different guidelines may hamper the growth of the jet injector devices industry over the forecast period.



Global Jet Injector Devices Market: Overview

Increasing demand for less invasive and self-administrative drug-delivery devices

Certain therapeutic drugs, such as those that must be consumed on a regular basis regularly, can be self-administered by patients. People with diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and Parkinson's disease, where medication timing is important essential, generate high demand for self-injectable drug-delivery devices. Self-administration of drugs improves the health outcome and reduces the admission rate at hospitals and clinics for regular treatment needs. Vendors have capitalized on these limitations and have started offering needle-free jet injectors. The increasing rate of self-administration of drugs under homecare settings has increased the demand for less invasive jet injectors. This will lead to the expansion of the global jet injector devices market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on the development of biologics

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers are focusing on the development of biologics to treat a comprehensive range of diseases. Biologics are complex molecules designed to treat various therapeutic areas such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, hepatitis B, autoimmune diseases, allergic asthma, and various infectious diseases. Biologics are available in many forms, including vaccination that requires a delivery system. The needle-free technology used in jet injectors is highly effective for DNA vaccination, which is primarily required needed for providing immunization to immunize against infectious disease. Prominent players in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry are manufacturing biologics for different therapeutic applications. The increasing development of such products by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is expected to propel the demand for jet injectors because they are easy to use and can be self-administered.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global jet injector devices market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. , and iIn line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading jet injector devices manufacturers, that include Antares Pharma Inc., Beijing Kushur Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Crossject, Endo International Plc, European Pharma Group BV, INJEX Pharma GmbH, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medical International Technologies Inc., National Medical Products Inc., and PharmaJet Inc.



Also, the jet injector devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.



