The Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market is expected to grow by $24941.2 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.55% during the forecast period

Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the k-12 blended E-learning market and it is poised to grow by $24941.2 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.55% during the forecast period. Our report on the k-12 blended E-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for cost-effective teaching models, need for SCORM-compliant content, and need for effective content development technology.

The K-12 blended E-learning market is segmented as below:

By Product

Hardware

Content

System

Solutions

Others

By Application

Pre-primary school

Primary school

Middle school

High school

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of learning via mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the k-12 blended E-learning market growth during the next few years. Also, a shift in focus to next-gen LMS and the growing use of gamification and mobile apps for learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on k-12 blended E-learning market covers the following areas:

K-12 blended E-learning market sizing

K-12 blended E-learning market forecast

K-12 blended E-learning market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading k-12 blended E-learning market vendors that include Apollo Asset Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Ellucian Co. LP, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Corp., Stride Inc., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Promethean Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the k-12 blended E-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

