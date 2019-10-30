NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Kaolin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Ceramics, Plastic, Pharmaceuticals & Medical, Paint & Coatings, Cosmetics, Fiber Glass, Paper, Rubber), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

The global kaolin market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8.8% High demand from fiberglass and fiberglass composites is expected to be one of the key factors boosting the market growth. Fuel efficiency of an average passenger vehicle in U.S. reached 25 miles per gallon in 2016 from 13.5 miles per gallon in 1975, before the introduction of CAFÉ standards. Focus of the governments of various countries to improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollution is projected to propel the development of fiberglass market, ultimately leading to a rise in the demand for kaolin over the coming years.



Kaolin is used as a filler and coating material in the paper & pulp industry.The product increases gloss, smoothness, brightness, and paint absorbency of paper, which further improves the printability of paper surface.



However, stagnant growth of the paper industry in North America region may affect the demand for kaolin products. For instance, paper industry in Canada is facing a serious challenge from electronic media as a source of entertainment and information.



Despite such challenges, rising demand for flexible packaging paper from North America and Europe food & beverage sectors is expected to have a positive impact on the paper industry over the forecast period.Thereby, resulting in a stable demand for kaolin products.



For instance, in 2017, paper-based containers accounted for a sales volume of nearly 39.3 billion units in the food packaging sector of North America. Various long-term investment strategies adopted by key companies are creating a positive impact on the market growth.



Recently, BASF SE announced an investment of USD 200 million for their kaolin business.The company is aiming to achieve operational sustainability and efficiency through this strategy.



Increasing investments from the manufacturers to meet the regulatory norms coupled with rising labor, energy and logistics costs have led to an increase in the prices of kaolin.Companies including Imerys and KaMin LLC have announced an increase in the price of kaolin products in 2018, to ensure long-term sustainability in the market.



Companies also take efforts to maintain strong relations with logistics partners to optimize the cost.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• In terms of revenue, paper is anticipated to be the largest segment application segment by 2025

• The fiber glass segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period

• Europe kaolin market is anticipated to reach 10,420.7 kilotons by 2025. In terms of revenue, APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market

• CSA is also projected to witness a significant growth in future due to rising demand from ceramics sector of the region

• Some of the key companies in the global market are BASF SE, LB Minerals Ltd., Sibelco N.V., Thiele Kaolin Company, and KaMin LLC



