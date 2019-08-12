NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Keratin Market: About this market

Keratin is extensively used as an ingredient in hair care products and medical products. This keratin market analysis considers sales from both the segments, including beta-keratin and alpha-keratin. Our analysis also considers the sales of keratin in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the alpha-keratin segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of alpha-keratin in several industries as they act as a strong biological material will play a significant role in the alpha-keratin segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global keratin market report looks at factors such as the rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments, increased application of keratin in the hair care industry, and growing demand for bio-keratin products. However, stringent regulations in the cosmetics industry, health hazards of keratin-based hair care products, and environmental pollution resulting from keratin biomass wastes may hamper the growth of the keratin industry over the forecast period.

Rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments

Keratin-based dressings have numerous benefits in wound treatment as they provide a better cosmetic effect in terms of scar formation. Similarly, multilayer keratin dressings and keratin matrix dressings are used for moderate to highly exuding wounds. Such benefits keratin-based dressings will lead to the expansion of the global keratin market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for keratin bars and shakes

There is an increase in the demand for vitamins and keratin dietary supplements, particularly keratins bars and shakes due to the increase in health complications. The consumption of keratin dietary supplements boosts the production of keratin in the body. This trend of keratin consumption is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global keratin market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading keratin manufacturers, that include Akola Chemicals (I) Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Keraplast Technologies LLC, and The Roxlor Group.

Also, the keratin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

