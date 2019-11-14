NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The global ketogenic diet food market is forecasted to reach USD 12.35 billion in 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. A ketogenic diet is a low-carbohydrate, fat-rich eating plan, which is trending in the market due to its popularity for treating medical conditions and aiding in weight-loss. It is an effective treatment for cancer, diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy in children, and even diabetes. There are three main styles of the keto diet, namely standard ketogenic diet (SKD), cyclical ketogenic diet (CKD), and targeted ketogenic diet (TKD). Europe has the largest population of consumers who follow the ketogenic diet trend, followed by consumers of North America.



Scope of the Report

The ketogenic diet food market involves ketognic ingredients derived from, in the form of soft gels or added in the food and drinks, in their natural liquid state. It is common to find high-fat supplements in healthy fats, like coconut oil, avocado oils, and grass-fed butter.



Key Market Trends

Ketogenic Diet as a Weight-loss Strategy



The rise in obesity has been one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease, along with dyslipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes, contributing to metabolic syndrome, among adults in the United States. Ketogenic diet is gaining considerable attention as a potential-weight-loss strategy, due to the low content of carbohydrate and more fat. Renewed interest and the adoption of the ketogenic diet, in association with clinical and scientific research, has been gaining momentum in the market and is expected to grow in the forecast period. The ketogenic diet is a strict schedule of low-carbohydrates, rich in fatty foods that force the body into a state of ketosis, which is when the fat starts burning, instead of carbohydrates, for the production of energy. Standard ketogenic diet carries 4:1 ratio, which means and parts of fats with respect to one part of carbohydrate and proteins. This particular combination of micronutrients changes the way the energy is being used in the body, converting fat into fatty acids, and ketones in the liver.



Europe dominates the Market



Europe has the largest population of consumers who are following the ketogenic diet trend, followed by consumers of North America. The ketogenic diet has been primarily followed by those looking for low-carb diet and to reverse Alzheimer's and reduce epileptic seizures in children. As per an independent study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition, for building long term consumer trust in available ketogenic food products, the food has to be healthy and safe. Thus, it will push them to spend more. The ketogenic diet therapy (KDT) has been in Germany since ages and other countries. It is widely used to produce ketones as an alternative source of brain cell energy fuel, indigenously used to treat epilepsy in children.



Competitive Landscape

The ketogenic diet food market is a highly fragmented market and comprises of regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players like Perfect Keto, Sports Research, Bpi Sports, Inc, Nestle, and Pruvit. These players focus to leverage opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio so that they can cater to the requirements from various product segments, especially supplements and beverages. Companies compete on different factors, including product offerings, quality, taste, flavors, price, functionality, size, packaging, and marketing activities, in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



