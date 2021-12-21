The Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market is Projected to Reach $3.6 Biillion by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.3%

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kidney cancer drugs market is expected to decline from $3.3 billion in 2020 to $3.29 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3%.

The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to the deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The market is expected to reach $3.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.3%.

Major players in the kidney cancer drugs market are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Exelixis, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag.

The kidney cancer drugs market consists of sales of kidney cancer drugs. It includes immunotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy

The market covered in this report is segmented by type into renal cell carcinoma (RCC), transitional cell carcinoma (TCC) or urothelial cell carcinoma (UCC); by product into nexavar (sorafenib), sutent (sunitinib), afinitor (everolimus), votrient (pazopanib), avastin (bevacizumab), inlyta (axitinib), torisel (temsirolimus), proleukin (aldesleukin), others; by end users into hospitals, clinics, research center, others.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies acts as a restraint for the kidney cancer drugs market. When kidney cancer is spread to other organs, targeted therapies are used to control kidney cancer where chemical drugs are ineffective. Also, targeted drugs are used post kidney cancer surgery to prevent re-occurrence of kidney cancer.

Conventional chemical drugs cannot be used in the same way. Also, targeted therapies for kidney cancer has illustrated higher efficiency than normal chemical drug-based chemotherapy in random clinical trials. In a study conducted by Pfizer, using targeted therapy had more chances of tumor shrinkage than using chemical drugs.

Targeted drug, axitinib and Pembrolizumab are being used to treat stage IV kidney cancer which specially attacks the spreading points of cancer. Thus, pharmaceutical industry is embracing the targeted therapies because of the above-mentioned benefits. Therefore, hindering the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market.

Use of combination therapy is trending in the kidney (renal) cancer drugs market. Combination therapy combines the effects of various drugs thereby reducing the likelihood of cancer resistant cells from developing. The improved understanding about renal cancer causes and effects has led to the discovery of combination therapy.

Under this treatment the drugs from vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulate the protein in the blood are combined with inhibitors of mammalian target of rapamycin (mTor), which helps promote cellular biogenesis. According to a study conducted by National cancer institute (NIH) in 2019, the combination treatment leads to better outcomes in the patients suffering from advanced kidney cancer.

In April 2019, Merck attained food and drug administration (FDA) approval to combine their drug Pembrolizumab, which enhances the patients' immune system along with Pfizer's drug Axitinib, which prevents the spread of renal cancer, this combination of drugs can help increase the pace of the patients' recovery in advanced kidney cancer.

In April 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, an American pharmaceutical company got the approval to acquire Celgene corporation for $74 billion. The transaction is expected to create a leading specialty company which would address the needs of patients with cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disease and cardiovascular disease through high-value innovative medicines and leading scientific capabilities. Celgene corporation, a company that develops medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders, was founded in 1996 and has its headquarters in the USA.

Rise in incidence of renal cancer acts as one of the major drivers of the kidney cancer drugs market. Change in lifestyle of people, consumption of tobacco and unhealthy diet are some factors which contribute to the growth of these renal cancer cells. According to American Cancer Society Report, an estimated 73,750 new cases of kidney (renal) cancer were diagnosed in the US in 2020. Thus, driving the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Kidney Cancer Drugs

5. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

Transitional Cell Carcinoma (TCC) or Urothelial cell carcinoma (UCC)

6.2. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Nexavar (Sorafenib)

Sutent (Sunitinib)

Afinitor (Everolimus)

Votrient (Pazopanib)

Avastin (Bevacizumab)

Inlyta (Axitinib)

Torisel (Temsirolimus)

Proleukin (Aldesleukin)

Others

6.3. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Center

Others

7. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

