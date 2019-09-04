NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market: About this market

This kidney transplantation therapeutics market analysis considers sales from selective cytokine inhibitors, immunosuppressive antimetabolites, and other drugs. Our analysis also considers the sales of kidney transplantation therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the selective cytokine inhibitors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as superior immunosuppressive capabilities will play a significant role in the selective cytokine inhibitors segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global kidney transplantation therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the rising prevalence of CKD and renal impairments, availability of drugs in multiple dosage forms, and high dependency on immunosuppressants for kidney transplantations. However, side-effects of immunosuppressants, demand-supply imbalance, and stringent regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the kidney transplantation therapeutics industry over the forecast period.





Global Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market: Overview

High dependency on immunosuppressants for kidney transplantation

Significant advances in surgical techniques and ancillary healthcare techniques are increasing the demand for kidney transplantation. To overcome the challenge of transplant rejection, vendors have developed immunosuppressants. Thus, to reduce the risk and probability of the transplanted organ getting rejected, patients must undergo maintenance therapy using these immunosuppressants for the rest of their lives. This increase in the kidney transplantation and risks associated raises the demand for immunosuppressants leading to the expansion of the global kidney transplantation therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Reimbursement policies for kidney transplantation

Patient assistance programs make drugs affordable for patients. These programs are associated with both government and non-government organizations. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act aims to improve the quality of health care by providing affordable health insurance. Similarly, the Medicare insurance coverage is expected to enable patients to take immunosuppressants on daily basisdaily to reduce the risk of transplant rejection for years after the transplantation as it is challenging to afford the costs associated with this therapy. Such initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global kidney transplantation therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kidney transplantation therapeutics manufacturers, that include Astellas Pharma Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S.

Also, the kidney transplantation therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



