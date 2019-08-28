NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knee Pad Market: About this market

This knee pad market analysis considers sales from both individual and industrial end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of knee pad in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the individual segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The use of knee pads among ball sports enthusiasts is high as they are more prone to falling on hard surfaces, which can lead to serious knee injuries. The growth of the ball sports equipment market will consequently fuel the demand for knee pads from individuals. Also, our global knee pad market report looks at factors such as product innovations and portfolio extensions, rising demand from motorcycle riders, and increasing demand from the military and defense sector. However, intense competition between vendors leading to price wars, adverse health effects associated with the use of knee pads, and presence of stringent government regulations and standards may hamper the growth of the knee pad industry over the forecast period.

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810946/?utm_source=PRN

Global Knee Pad Market: Overview

Rising demand from motorcycle riders The rising number of road accidents is a major concern for motorcycle riders across the world. Most road accidents cause injuries in the knees, elbows and the back, including the spinal cord. Thus, riders are adopting precautionary measures such as wearing protective riding gear, such as knee pads to avoid injuries. This will lead to the expansion of the global knee pad market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for specialty knee pads Increasing consciousness about health and safety has risen the demand for designer specialty knee pads with advanced technology, such as self-adjusting knee pads, gel knee pads, and strapless knee pads. Self-adjustment knee pads eliminate the need for manual adjustment and do not dislocate during changes in activities. These do not cause sweating and are odorless in nature. Gel knee pads that evenly distribute pressure across the knees and reduce pain and discomfort. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global knee pad market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. This report provides a detailed analysis of several leading knee pad manufacturers, that include AGPTEK, ASICS Corp., Custom LeatherCraft Manufacturing LLC, EZ GARD Industries Inc., FOX HEAD Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Marquee Brands, Nike Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Also, the knee pad market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810946/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

